30 September, 2020 – Episode 793 – Better Know a Virus

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Trust In Science, Matter Numbers, Starving Birds, Speedy Breakdown, Vaping Hot Take, Friendly Virus, Interview w/ Dr. Efra Rivera-Serrano on Cells & Viruses, Scary Snakes, Firefly Scene, Fishy Food, Y Neanderthals?, Social Brains, Crow Consciousness, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program contains civil discourse.

That’s the thing where one person speaks, while others listen

and then that first person stops talking

and listens as a different person talks

There may be occasions where more than one person is talking at once

largely due to enthusiasm

for the subject matters being discussed

But we will try to keep that to a minimum

An informal, loosely formatted and completely unmoderated conversation is expected

And while no ground rules have been agreed upon…

At no point will you hear anyone verbally attacking anyone’s character

Belittling another’s intelligence

or

Besmirching somebody else’s family members

Because even without rules and moderators…

People can be well behaved and interact in a civil manner

Like adults. Or children for that matter, they’re pretty good at that too.

We choose to be civil.

We choose to be civil with one another on this podcast, and not say the bad things,

not because it is easy…

But because it is hard… to listen to people who aren’t being civil

Besides, being civil is easy.

All you need to do is listen

To

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news stories…

Trust In Science

Good news everyone! A new Pew Research survey is out in which they looked at 20 global publics, surveyed more than 35,000 people, to find out public attitudes on science. Let’s talk about US.

How much matter makes up the universe?

Scientists precisely measure total amount of matter in the universe.

Birbs and climate change don’t mix

Shifting seasons spell danger for our flappy friends.

Speedy Breakdown

Adding another enzyme to the mix within plastic degrading bacteria doubles the digestion rate! This is great news for our plastic problem.

Vaping Hot Take

Heating in vaping device element might be the cause for vaping-related lung injuries.

Friendly Virus

Sclerotinia sclerotiorum is a fungus that’s normally pathogenic, or more specifically necrotrophic, to its plant hosts. In a study published on September 29 in the journal Molecular Plant, when it was infected by a small DNA mycovirus, a virus that infects fungus, it switched roles, and became helpful – helping the plant be more defensive and to grow faster.

Now for our interview!

Interview with Dr. Efrain Rivera-Serrano

Dr. Rivera Serrano is a cellular biologist interested in virus-host interactions. He has left the laboratory life as of today for adventures in the world of science communication, and is working as a social media specialist for American Scientist. He also has many dogs.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

In a new twist for nature being scary, snakes disembowel live toads.

“What’s this? You developed poison glands that make your skin yucky? OK, lemme just stick my head into your gut and eat your organs while you watch instead.”

Fireflies know how to make a scene

They synchronize their light shows with each other, and not due to internal clocks or anything else, just watching and vibing!

Tell us a story Justin!

Neanderthal Y

Turns out it is more modern human than neanderthal.

Fishy food webs

Seems that nature self regulates.

Dr. Kiki’s got some science for you!

Social Brains

A brain area for meeting people!

Crow Consciousness

The birds know…

