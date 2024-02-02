31 January, 2024 – Episode 958 – Why is The Ocean Venting?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Sarah Treadwell, Genome Maps, Muscle Bots, Against The Light, Squeaky Mice, Laundry Recycling?, The Planetarium Show, Joides Resolution Ship, Ocean Vents, Scuba Diving, Mount Everest, Bees, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Some quick science news!

Genome Maps

New techniques help map the genomes of 51 vertebrate species with greater speed & accuracy.

Muscle Bots

Will muscles based on human tissues allow robots to move more efficiently someday?

Against The Light

Why do insects mob artificial lights at night?

Squeaky Mice

How do the brains of mice produce different sounds?

Laundry Recycling?

Will a new process based on an enzyme used in laundry detergent help us with our plastics problem?

The Interview!

Sarah is a professional communicator of science, with a passion for astrobiology. She currently is pursuing a PhD in Communication and holds a M.S. in communications as well as a bachelor’s of the Arts in English and Writing. You can follow Sarah on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Sarah is the recipient of a NASA SCoPE grant for 2024, working with the SciAct team OpenSpace to create a planetarium show and script about the Lost City Hydrothermal field and the research being done there, connecting it to the upcoming science and missions heading to icy worlds such as Europa and Enceladus.

She is a science communication affiliate with Blue Marble Space Institute of Science and there also serves as the Senior Production Assistant for “Ask an Astrobiologist”, a monthly show presented by NASA Astrobiology department. Additionally, she also is partnering with them on a book project related to the discovery and exploration of the Lost City Hydrothermal Field.

Dr. Kiki and Sarah dive into the ocean in this fun interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

This Week in Science Questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Earth’s Core, The next Pandemic, Screen time bad, outside good, Old Asteroids, Music and stress, Artic Primates, Sea Spiders, Talking Chimp, Knowing Dogs, T.gondii, Just Bad News, Antidepressants, Emotional Blunting, The Terminator, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Hawking Knows Holes, Finding Cancer’s Weakness, Shocking Shark Cull, Flirtatious Copepods, The Human Pole, Making Memory Glow, Remember Your Fisetin, Zom-Bees Go East, Visions Of Mantis Shrimp, Defining Nightmares, Genes For Diet, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

