4 October 2023 – Episode 946 – Science Is Always Nobel

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Nobel Prize Time, Stonehenge!, New Organelle?, New Organelle?, Snow Flies, Purring Pads, Fluorescent Animals, Math Bedtime Stories, Murder Rate at Oxford, Mushroom Microdosing, Mistaken Memories, Memory Support, And Much More!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!



The following program contains dangerous information related to the nature of reality. Within the words, terminologies, and phrases you are likely to encounter here.

Are the tools humans use to separate fiction from fact.

The difference is real.

As different as:

A sci-fi fantasy and actual space exploration,

A children’s story and a study into childhood illness,

Any cultural mythology and every molecule that can cure a disease.

The information is dangerous because the human mind is a collection of fantasy, mythology, and storytelling.

Without them… it is unclear who or what a human being is.

Assumptions, opinions, beliefs, and biases are the underlying conditions blurring the human mind responsible for our unfocused actions and responses.

They are a seductive sedative, a blissful blindfold, a well-intended illusion and they have poisoned men’s souls, barricaded the world with hate,

goose-stepped us into misery and bloodshed again and again.

Assumptions, opinions, beliefs, and biases…

What can be seen without them?

What can be learned without them?

What can be done without them?

Is science.

And there is no better place to start seeing the world for what it really is than…

This Week In Science!

Some quick science news!

Nobel Prize Time

The awards this year go to…

Stonehenge!

Learn something new every day! Even about something so old.

New Organelle?

What the heck is this exclusome?

The chilling tale of snow flies.

Self-amputation, survival, and certain death.

Purring Pads

Cats have special vocal cord pads involved in purring. Do we need a new theory of purring?

Fluorescent Animals

Everything is fluorescent.

What science questions does Justin have?

Math Bedtime Stories

Sleep helps math.

Murder rate

at Oxford

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Mushroom Microdosing

Apparently, it’s good for rats.

Mistaken Memories

Our brain knows when it’s got a memory wrong.

Memory Support

Our memories rely on more than neurons.

Do you have questions you want us to answer (what makes science Nobel)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed 2022 Nobel Prizes, Whale Shark Hunt, Scientist Redundancy, Life Energy Origins, Dinosaur-killing asteroid, Fungal Cancers, Banana Beer, Safe Far LEDs, Chimps & Gorillas, Bird Life, It’s Fat Bear Week!, California’s Painted Ladies, New Electrodes!, What Is Consciousness?, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed The End Of Science? Fighting The Fight, TWITEOTW, Three Crying Mice, Broadcast Spawners Do It, Naked Mole Rats Do It Better, Bionic Legs!!!, Bird Brain Development, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

