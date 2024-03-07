6 March, 2024 – Episode 963 – Mr. Watson, Come Here! It’s Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: RNA, Hydrogen energy, Mammoths, Forever Chemicals, Light Chemistry, Old Humans of Ukraine, Origins of India, Chilling Science, Star Influence, Bee Friends, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Down through the ages, the human species has evolved

and adapted to the world around it with staggering results.

Humans have mastered almost every climate and terrain

Humans seem to find a way to engineer almost anything into existence

From buildings that soar above the landscape

To vehicles that fly above the clouds

Technology that orbits beyond the atmosphere

And records data from ancient galaxies

Snapshots of trillions of worlds

Billions of light years away

And yet, history shows again and again

How nature points out the folly of man

Despite the advances, humans are plagued by self-inflicted wounds

Those of violence, poverty, and discrimination…

Leftovers from ape-brained ancestral tribalism

And those of environmental destruction

As humans pollute, contaminate and forever alter

The world they must live in

Making even the mastered environments

Uninhabitable

There is hope for humanity

The greatest human accomplishments

Show that they have the capacity to take on big challenges

To make good choices

And in order for humans to continue to survive

They must choose

This Week in Science



Some quick science news!

RNA-World Evidence

Does new research really bring more evidence to the RNA-world hypothesis of how life began on Earth?

Energy boost

From Hydrogen

A Mammoth Step

Will the creation of viable elephant stem cells help bring success to the company working to revive the mammoth?

Forever Chemicals

Can we remove them?

Light Chemistry

Are light-activated molecules the next big thing in synthetic chemistry?

What News Does Justin have?

Old Humans

in Ukraine

Origins of India

Might surprise you

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Chilling Science

What predicts who experiences “the chills”?

Star Influence

How do astrocytes within the brain influence behavior?

Bee Friends

Bees get by, and learn, with a little help from their friends.

