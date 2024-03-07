6 March, 2024 – Episode 963 – Mr. Watson, Come Here! It’s Science!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:33:20 — 58.0MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: RNA, Hydrogen energy, Mammoths, Forever Chemicals, Light Chemistry, Old Humans of Ukraine, Origins of India, Chilling Science, Star Influence, Bee Friends, And Much More Science!
Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Down through the ages, the human species has evolved
and adapted to the world around it with staggering results.
Humans have mastered almost every climate and terrain
Humans seem to find a way to engineer almost anything into existence
From buildings that soar above the landscape
To vehicles that fly above the clouds
Technology that orbits beyond the atmosphere
And records data from ancient galaxies
Snapshots of trillions of worlds
Billions of light years away
And yet, history shows again and again
How nature points out the folly of man
Despite the advances, humans are plagued by self-inflicted wounds
Those of violence, poverty, and discrimination…
Leftovers from ape-brained ancestral tribalism
And those of environmental destruction
As humans pollute, contaminate and forever alter
The world they must live in
Making even the mastered environments
Uninhabitable
There is hope for humanity
The greatest human accomplishments
Show that they have the capacity to take on big challenges
To make good choices
And in order for humans to continue to survive
They must choose
This Week in Science
Some quick science news!
RNA-World Evidence
Does new research really bring more evidence to the RNA-world hypothesis of how life began on Earth?
Energy boost
From Hydrogen
A Mammoth Step
Will the creation of viable elephant stem cells help bring success to the company working to revive the mammoth?
Forever Chemicals
Can we remove them?
Light Chemistry
Are light-activated molecules the next big thing in synthetic chemistry?
What News Does Justin have?
Old Humans
in Ukraine
Origins of India
Might surprise you
Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!
Chilling Science
What predicts who experiences “the chills”?
Star Influence
How do astrocytes within the brain influence behavior?
Bee Friends
Bees get by, and learn, with a little help from their friends.
