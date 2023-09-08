6 September 2023 – Episode 942 – How Much Science Did You Inhale?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Inhale Science, Embryo Stems, Magic Mushrooms, Genetic Protection, Chronic Fatigue, Less Pollution, Batty Boxes, Homo Erectu balls, Dish Brain Advances, Baby Smarts, Go To Sleep, And Much More Science!

Some quick science news!

Embryo Stems

In a major advance, researchers have grown human embryo-like balls of cells from stem cells.

Magic Mushrooms

And Major Depressive Disorder

Genetic Protection

Do some people have a genetic factor protecting them from Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s?

Post viral link

To chronic fatigue

Less Pollution?

Even with studies confirming the damaging health effects of air pollution, is our air getting better?

Batty Animal Corner!

Batty Boxes

Are bat boxes good or bad for bats?

What News Does Justin Have?

Homo Erectu balls

1.4-million-years-old

Inhale Some Quick Stories with Kiki!

Dish Brain Advances

Do neurons need to reach criticality before tipping into action?

Baby Smarts

What’s up with baby formula?

Go To Sleep

It’s good for your brain.

