7 December, 2022 – Episode 904 – How can you science your way out of a lying toddler?

This Week: Paleo Feud?, DNA, Club Competition, ADHD, Lying Toddlers, Cold Noses, Lady Locust, Animal Sounds, Just Good News, Ancient Kid Crafts, Neuralink Concerns, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

The planet, earth, the one we all are living on is in trouble.



The moment in which we can do something about it is now, we let a lot of nows go past without doing anything and we are running out of them.



So this now, the today now, is really the most important one of all so much so that the United Nations COP15 biodiversity conference

that started today is being called the “last best chance” to save the planet’s species and ecosystems from irreversible destruction.



So there is still hope!



That a global deal to protect nature and the benefits it provides to all people will be negotiated during the conference.



We just need to rely on governments around the world to prioritize the equitable sharing of benefits from the use of nature, and the safe transport, handling, and labeling of Living Modified Organisms.



Oh no… they are going to address biotech legal issues and not planet-wide sustainability which is important, the biotech issues are extremely important and addressing them is way overdue



But, but… the planet is…



THE planet



We only have one and it’s the only one we know of that can support



This Week in Science



Paleo Feud?

Or, fraud? Researchers suggest that something is fishy about Tanis site publications.

DNA

That’s 2 million years old!

Club Competition

More evidence that ankylosaurs developed clubbed tails to battle each other!

ADHD and autumns child

Age vs season

Lying Toddlers

It’s spontaneous, not malicious.

Cold Noses

Do researchers have real evidence that cold weather leads to more colds?

Lady Locust

Has superpowers!

Animal Sounds

Do we understand them?

Just good news – Chardonnay edition

The fine wines of the United Kingdom

Kids crafted owls in ancient times

Ancient idol or owl doll?

Neuralink Concerns

Is Neuralink pushing their research too fast?

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Xenobot Reality Check, Spicy Breast Milk, Sperm Plastic, Solar Water, Flexible Biorepair Gel, COVID Update, Community Hippo Poop, Fishing Monkeys, Internet Of Brains, Brain PING, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Exo-planet Candidates, Better Solar Systems, Voyager Update, Martian Desert, Extraversion In Gorillas, Panda Pout, Smokin’ Birds, SPAUN, World’s Oldest Dino, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

