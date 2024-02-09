7 February, 2024 – Episode 959 – Why Are Blueberries Blue?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Rewriting Astronomy, Curing Cancer, Building Highways, Concussion Protein Protocol, Blue Berries?, Ancient Swedish mystery grave, Sexy Psychedelics, Childlike Learning, Night Walkers, And Much More!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We spoke recently about the deleterious effects of money in the field of scientific publishing…

In doing so, we may have given the incorrect impression that we are somehow independent media…

without direct support upon which we rely to bring you the show…

Nothing could be further from the truth, so to clarify…

A quick word from our sponsors.

The following program is brought to you by…

The good people who use science.

Science…

Reminding you that for everything you do,

You can do it better with science!

And by the collective work of researchers.

Researchers…

Remind you that for everything that science does,

It starts with an underfunded research project.

And by underpaid teachers everywhere…

Teachers…

Where underfunded researchers get their start.

And from our Patreon sponsors

The executive producers of the worlds longest running science podcast.

This week in science!

Some quick science news!

Rewriting Astronomy

Dwarf galaxies not making stars? Black holes making them? What is even going on?

Curing of several cancer types

With T-cells

Building Highways

Have we discovered the construction process for the microtubules that make up intracellular transport structures?

Concussion protein protocol

Just in time for the Superbowl

Blue Berries?

Why do blueberries look blue?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

What News Does Justin have?

Ancient Swedish mystery grave

Sweden and Early Megalithic Tombs in South Scandinavia

Sexy Psychedelics

The true magic of mushrooms

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Childlike Learning

Did an AI learn language and concepts like a child?

Night Walkers

Well, duh. Science shows women are more vigilant than men when walking at night. Who knew?

Support us on Patreon!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, why are blueberries blue?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Maps, Black Bears, Bigfoot, Asteroid Asymmetry, Squids, Fungus, Vaccines, Dodo Birds, Fly Sperm, Hydrogen, Neander Skulls, Drinking & IVF, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Ham On Nye Sandwich, Mammoths Needed More, Mice Like Different, Chlamydia In Your Gut, Blair’s Animal Corner, Interview w/ Steve And Anthony Palumbi On Extreme Life In The Sea, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!