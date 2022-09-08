What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Patience, Galling Wasps, Albatross, Human Pollution, Stock Markets and Cannabis, Concussion Skull, Drumming Chimpanzees, Rain Shadow Effect, Plastic Pollution, Gut-Brain Circuits, Axolotl Brains, Seasonal Plasticity, And Much More Science!

Some quick science news!

Patience

Pushing off the launch of the Artemis 1 mission yet again, NASA deals with a leak in the liquid hydrogen system for the SLS. Meanwhile, let’s continue to wonder at the images coming in from the JWST.

Galling wasp behavior

Ants, and Wasps, and Galls oh my!

Citizen sciences hunting Albatross

…with their eyes, on satellite maps!

Count some Albatrosses yourself!

Human Pollution

Is our skin polluting the air we breathe

How cannabis ruins stock markets

Aw shucks! We’re hurting the pharmaceutical companies!

Concussion Skull

Why you might not be able to get it thru your thick skull.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal & Rain Corner!

Drumming chimpanzees

Why do they do it? and what does this mean??

Redefining the rain shadow effect

What side of the mountain you grew up on could influence how big you can get… if you are a small mammal at least.

What science news does Justin have?

Plastic Pollution in the North Pacific

Hurray, we’re not the worst!

Gut-Brain Circuits for Fat Preference

Your gut has more of an influence on your brain than you may realize.

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Axolotl Brain Regeneration

How can we get our brains to act like axolotls’?

Seasonal Plasticity

It’s all in our heads.

Take a blast to the past…

What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We Interviewed Dr. Alok Patel re: Covid & Nova Now and discussed Disappearing Debris, Just Good News, Pay What?, Step On It, Old Chinese Beer, Muscular Microbes, Octopus Ladies, Cockatoo Tools, CRIBS For Coral, Microbial Rain, Genetic Friends, Personality Faces, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Making Memories, Finding The Trace, Viral Tree Discovery, Deaf Gerbils, Ibuprofen Threatens Hearing, Smart Sharks, A New Monkey, Genome Uses, Physics Gets Weird, Stem Cell Protection, TWIWRD, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

