8 February, 2023 – Episode 912 – Science, Fungi, & Keanu Reeves

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Fossils, Baths, Sclera, Drug ads, Baby guts, Keanu Reeves, Wrasse, Bugs, Neanderthals, Brainy trademarks, Brain action, And Much More Science!

Some lightning-quick science news!

Fossil Or Not?

A new analysis of a decades-long debate posits some old fossils aren’t fossils at all.

Chilling in a bath

Rewires your brain!

Don’t matter if your sclera is black or white

But white sclera may be more common than we thought.

Narrowing Path

When did ancient humans wander into North America?

Top-selling drugs have low-added benefits

More ad money, less effective pills

Baby Guts

Where does the baby’s virome come from?

Keanu Reeves Fights Fungus

As a follow-up to news from last week about fungal disease & vaccines, we at TWIS think you need to know that a group of fungus-fighting compounds has been named after Keanu Reeves “because he is so deadly in his roles.” Keanumycins have been derived from Pseudomonas bacteria & appear effective against plant & human pest species while not affecting either human or plant cells.

Blair’s animal corner

Wrasse makes waves with a sense of self

Not only do they recognize themselves in the mirror, but they recognize photos of themselves.

Why does the matador bug wave its arms about?

Well, one thing is for sure, it’s not for sex.

What science news does Justin have?

Neanderthals had crabs…

For dinner.

Neanderthals

Were apex predators

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Brainy Trademarks

Should we put brains on the witness stand instead of people?

From Brain To Action

How does the brain go from planning an action to performing it?

