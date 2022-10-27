26 October, 2022 – Episode 898 – It’s TWISoween 2022!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: It’s TWISoween 2022!, MOND Evidence, UV for Better Plants, Atmospheric Electric Bees, Ancient Viruses, Gene Editing, Hybrid Viruses, INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Vivek Kumar, Endangered Birds, They speak!!, Ancient Britons, Tentacle Robot, Self-Suppression, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Some quick science news!

MOND Evidence

Astrophysical evidence for MOND discovered in star clusters.

Converting UV for better plant growth

Red light plants delight

Insects contribute to atmospheric electricity

Is that a thunderstorm or a thundering swarm… of bees?

Ancient Viruses

Viruses rising from the snow

Gene editing living humans

Edited T Cells to the rescue.

Hybrid Viruses

What happens when RSV & flu meet?

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Vivek Kumar

Dr. Vivek Kumar, an associate professor in biomedical engineering at NJIT and began his own faculty position and KumarLab, with expertise in the areas of tissue engineering, drug development and delivery, and specific research interests in the area of inflammation modulation and angiogenesis, especially in understanding the role of small growth factor or cytokine mimics’ ability to signal biological processes.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Can we save endangered birds with chemical camouflage?

It might be enough to fool some predators and save our feathered friends.

They speak!!

Many animals vocalize – quite a few we assumed lacked the ability. Plus, it appears to be an old common characteristic for vertebrates.

What science news does Justin have?

Ancient Britons

As ancient as humans get.

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Tentacle Robot

It grabs things like curly hair.

Self Suppression

Actors’ brains suppress responses to their names while playing characters.

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, are you a mosquito magnet?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

