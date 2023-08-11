9 August 2023 – Episode 938 – What’s So Super About Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: The Milky Way, Denisovans, Social Distance, Super Conductor, Quantum Superchemistry, Nile Crocodiles, Atlantic Conveyer Belt, Humming Galaxy, Space Awareness, Spin Matters, And Much More Super Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

“Disclaimer Disclaimer Disclaimer

The future of the world depends on the people of today.

Not just this today but all the today’s, the todays of tomorrow, and even the todays that happened yesterday.

The world didn’t always depend on humans there was a time when roles were reversed, when humans depended on the world for survival. Some refer to this as the good old days, when mankind confronted nature on a daily basis and intestinal parasites were common.

And while the good old days may be behind most humans of today what comes next is very much up to them.

Will the modern human, unaccustomed to hard work and self-sacrifice rise to the challenge and reverse global warming?

Or will the humans choose the path of immediate least resistance?

Opting to do nothing as the planet irrevocably changes into an inhospitable wasteland of never-ending storms and ever-increasing heat waves.

I think we all know the answer…

It will all be okay as long as we still have

This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

What’s At The Center?

Does the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole have a friend?

Denisovans

Maybe there were none

Social Distance

In trees?

The little superconductor

That couldn’t

Still Potential?

There is always another direction for the research.

Word Salad OR Science?

Quantum Superchemistry? What is it?

Blair’s Justin’s Animal Corner!

Nile crocodiles

Want to eat your baby

What Other Science News Does Justin Have?

The Atlantic conveyer belt

Is Doomed

The Galaxy

Is Humming

Some Super Science stories with Kiki!

Space Awareness

Do butterflies have mental maps of space?

Spin Matters

How does nuclear spin affect biology?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, What’s So Super About Science??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Linking Gut to Heart, PFAS, Locusts, Restoring Hearing, Hold the Ice, Food Impacts, One Antibody to Rule Them All, Spiders Sleep, Sterile Mice, Rewilding the West, Montana Bison, Animal Aging, Sleepy Brains, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed New Species!, Be Bright Mamma, Invertebrate Symbiosis, Don’t Got Speed?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

