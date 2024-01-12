9 January 2024 – Episode 955 – TWIS Top 11 Science News of 2023

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:02:42 — 81.8MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2023 and much more science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
The following program is an incomplete version of the reality in which we are living.
All non-science-related foolishness, fictitious nonsense has been removed so that we may present you with only the interesting factual nonsense the past year has had to offer.
In short Science.
In longer terms SSSSSCCCCCIIIIIEEENNNCCCEEE.
And the year past has had a lot of it, so let’s take a dive into this year’s top 11 subjects on…
This Week in Science!
Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6
Number 11: Workplace Science
Return to office is dead
But Zoom is bad for your brain
So… 4 day workweek?
Number 10: Climate Hope
An exciting story about concrete
Butterfly Paint
Negative carbon footprint cement
Open Carbon Data
Number 9: Synthetic Biology
Embryo Stems
Evolution of a minimal cell
Engineered Yeast
Number 8: Biology
New Organelle?
Purring Pads
Fluorescent Animals
Satellite Viruses
No Body Just Head
Seawater Soup
Number 7: Astronomy
Big Map
Water on earth, water in space…
No Dark Matter
Ryugu Rocks
The galaxy is humming
Space News
Bennu Sample Surprise!
Mapping The Universe
Moon Landing!
The LIGO Limit
Number 6: Human Evolution
Extinction event in Europe 1.1 million years ago
Woman the hunter
Ever older native America
Narrowing Path
Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!
Number 5: Animal Cognition
Rooster Recognition
Bacterial Overlords
Mouse Self
Wrasse’s recognize themselves, too!
Number 4: Medicine
Possible MS Cause
Stem cells for the masses
Restoring Fertility?
Free From Dialysis?
Cyber hands success
Body Repairing Biobots?
Number 3: NeuroScience
Brain Tunnels
Brain Boost?
Mini-Brain Mini-Advance
Hearing a song via brain waves
Dish Brain Advances
Brain Cell Atlas
Neuronal WiFi?
Stimulating Recovery
Mapping Mouse Brains
Brain Computers
Brain Computing
Number 2: JWST
Webb Findings
Exoplanet
JWST Gets Old
Hot & Rocky
JWST News
Atmospheric Discovery
Number 1: AI
AI that can mimic your voice…
AI can write science papers
Predicting Consequences
Robot Comedians
Can AI talk to animals?
Language Isn’t Real
He lies, uh
Reshaping protein design with function-first, AI-guided engineering
The Best of Blair’s Animal Corner!
Sasquatch or Bear??
Holy Dino lips, Batman!
Surprising Cloacal Kiss
Take a blast into the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we were counting down the top stories of 2022. How did things change over a year? Listen to the show!
This time of year 10 years ago we had our first top 11 countdown! Check out all the best stories from 2013! Phew! What a difference a decade makes!