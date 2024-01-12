9 January 2024 – Episode 955 – TWIS Top 11 Science News of 2023

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2023 and much more science!

The following program is an incomplete version of the reality in which we are living.

All non-science-related foolishness, fictitious nonsense has been removed so that we may present you with only the interesting factual nonsense the past year has had to offer.

In short Science.

In longer terms SSSSSCCCCCIIIIIEEENNNCCCEEE.

And the year past has had a lot of it, so let’s take a dive into this year’s top 11 subjects on…

This Week in Science!



Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6

Number 11: Workplace Science

Return to office is dead

But Zoom is bad for your brain

So… 4 day workweek?

Number 10: Climate Hope

An exciting story about concrete

Butterfly Paint

Negative carbon footprint cement

Open Carbon Data



Number 9: Synthetic Biology

Embryo Stems

Evolution of a minimal cell

Engineered Yeast



Number 8: Biology

New Organelle?

Purring Pads

Fluorescent Animals

Satellite Viruses

No Body Just Head

Seawater Soup

Number 7: Astronomy

Big Map

Water on earth, water in space…

No Dark Matter

Ryugu Rocks

The galaxy is humming

Space News

Bennu Sample Surprise!

Mapping The Universe

Moon Landing!

The LIGO Limit

Number 6: Human Evolution

Extinction event in Europe 1.1 million years ago

Woman the hunter

Ever older native America

Narrowing Path

Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!

Number 5: Animal Cognition

Rooster Recognition

Bacterial Overlords

Mouse Self

Wrasse’s recognize themselves, too!

Number 4: Medicine

Possible MS Cause

Stem cells for the masses

Restoring Fertility?

Free From Dialysis?

Cyber hands success

Body Repairing Biobots?

Number 3: NeuroScience

Brain Tunnels

Brain Boost?

Mini-Brain Mini-Advance

Hearing a song via brain waves

Dish Brain Advances

Brain Cell Atlas

Neuronal WiFi?

Stimulating Recovery

Mapping Mouse Brains

Brain Computers

Brain Computing

Number 2: JWST

Webb Findings

Exoplanet

JWST Gets Old

Hot & Rocky

JWST News

Atmospheric Discovery

Number 1: AI

AI that can mimic your voice…

AI can write science papers

Predicting Consequences

Robot Comedians

Can AI talk to animals?

Language Isn’t Real

He lies, uh

Reshaping protein design with function-first, AI-guided engineering

The Best of Blair’s Animal Corner!

Sasquatch or Bear??

Holy Dino lips, Batman!

Surprising Cloacal Kiss

