09 November, 2022 – Episode 900 – 900 Weeks of Science!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:51:49 — 68.6MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS | More
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This 900th Week: World Science Day, Greenland, Music, Fertilizer Fields, Plants, Cosmic Spin Cycle, Vaccine Hoarding, Vaccine Choice, Pigs, Fish, Octopuses, Ötzi, Canaanite Comb, Get Low, Get Some Sleep!, And Much More Science!
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Global warming is coming…
Despite what you have read
Despite everything you have heard
Despite everything you know to be true
Regardless of your better judgment
and your amygdalas common sense application of fight or flight
Do… Not… Panic
Yes the threats seem to be increasing
The responses to those threats underwhelming
The proposals by world governments undeliverable
The urgency in public conversation absent
And the predicted outcomes prophetically grimmer by the day
But whatever you do…
Do… Not… Panic
Sure the moment to stop it completely has passed
Sure there is a level of sea level rise now unavoidable
And sure the short-sightedness of past inactions
Has decidedly put us up a creek and downwind of a pig farm all without a paddle
But.. Do… Not… Panic
Because where there are problems
There are solutions
And we absolutely can and will
Science our way out of this
As long as you…
Maybe panic just a little bit and then slap yourselves in the face a few times
Pour cold water over your head… because for some reason
Then say “I got this!” roll up your sleeves and listen to another episode of
This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
World Science Day for Peace & Development
The universal right to science will underpin a sustainable future.
Greenland!
It’s melting faster than we thought…
I love this song and by this song I mean the bass I can’t hear at all
Low bass imperceptible to the human ear makes us wanna dance. If you didn’t already feel manipulated by DJs you will now…
Fertilizer Fields
Adding fertilizers and other chemicals to plants changes their electric fields and affect the way bees interact with them.
Plants
We can build them better
Cosmic Spin Cycle
Is Messier 77 a cosmic accelerator for high-energy particles called neutrinos?
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE
World Health Update!
Vaccine Hoarding
We could have saved more lives if we shared better.
Vaccine Choice
Moderna’s COVD vaccine causes significantly more cases of myo- & pericarditis than Pfizer’s. These cases also tend toward the younger & male groups. Regardless, both vaccines are still much safer than the possibility of myocarditis due to COVID infection.
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Or questions on how to prepare for future viruses? Let us know!
HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Pigs resolve conflict
How’s that bacon taste now?
Fish look down while they swim
But unlike how I walk, it’s not because of low self-esteem
Throwing Octopuses
Do octopuses throw things at each other intentionally?
Support us on Patreon!
What science news does Justin have?
Ötzi (the Iceman)
May not be the unicorn we previously thought
Canaanite comb inscription
Near alphabet origin
OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Get Low
When the music really makes you want to move, it probably has more very low-frequency sounds.
Get Some Sleep!
If you feel less social than usual, check your sleep habits.
Support us on Patreon!
Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!
WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!
Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how did we get to 900 episodes!?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
Take a blast to the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Conserve Or Use?, A Second Pill, Catnip Deterrent, Sponge Earth, Shortest Story Ever, Volcanic Effects, Interview with Ms. Adventure Volcano Jess Phoenix, Slug Heads, Frog Lungs, Solitary Science, Helpful Traits, Psychedelic Placebos, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Other Earths, Good Old Days, Touchy Crocs, Caffeine For Good!, Navel Gazing, Mucus Toothpaste, The End of India, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!