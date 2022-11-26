23 November, 2022 – Episode 902 – Who’s Thankful for Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Bat, Global Warming, Bird Weather, Floaters Vs Sinkers, Waste not, want not, Plant Memory, Baby Fish, Frogs, Chimps, Whales, Extinctions, Self-medicating Birds, Makeup, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

No new action on curbing emissions.



That is the result of the COP27 meeting.



Nothing, zero, zilch.



All the speeches, all the media hype, all the past commitments amounted to nothing.

There were no agreements to reduce carbon,



No agreements to phase out coal, or oil,



No agreements on rethinking agricultural practices,

No agreements to meet past commitments on afforestation,



No agreements on industry aerosol reductions,



No agreements to fund research solutions, to scale alternative energy, or to face the increasing environmental degradation heading our way.



If anything it was a total surrender to another generation of complete reliance on fossil fuels.

The 27th Conference of the Parties Convention on Climate Change was a massive public failure of leadership and political resolve, one that deeply discredited the urgency with which world governments claim to be taking the issue of climate change.

And it was perhaps the most productive meeting we could have asked for it provided a clear road map of dead ends and non-starters.

Notably, the United Nations will not be leading us to a solution. It offered confessions of culpability in the way of loss and damages payments to nations most affected by global warming, though done so with no clear outline of how those funds will be distributed, and it solidified the belief among many that the political power of the fossil fuel industry is greater than the collective will of a majority of global citizens who want action.

So what is next?

Science has solutions.



Without funding and legislation, those solutions are not likely to be realized but if we keep working on them, increasing the feasibility and diversity of those solutions eventually the world will have no other option than a complete and total reliance on



This Week in Science!



Some quick science news!

Bat Duplications

A specific gene duplication unique to bats makes them able to fight viruses.

Faster Hotter Europeans

The race for global warming is heating up

How’s the weather out there? Check the pigeon.

Birds could be used to measure air turbulence – until they are blown away!!

Floaters Vs Sinkers

Yes, we have the guts to cover this.

Waste not, want not

Put it on your food!

Plant Memory

It’s in the epigenes.

Baby fish in mom’s mouth sometimes gets eaten

…you don’t say????

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

How frogs swallow

It’s not their eyes, despite what I was always told. Lied to you once again!!

“Mom, look what I found!”

Chimps show off to grab attention – so there’s something you can tell your nieces and nephews at thanksgiving )

What science news does Justin have?

Whales are moving

To Greenland!

Just Good News!

Mass Extinction edition!

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Self-medicating Bird

Enjoy your turkey!

Good Face

How does makeup affect how people see you?

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, who's thankful for science?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Take a blast to the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Talk About Space, Just Good News: Big Brother Edition, Face Touching, Storing Carbon, Baby jokes, Baby Smells, STEM Gender Bias, Worm Mind Reading, COVID Update, Meat Eating Bees, Ant Spit, Missing Link, Post Paris Picture, Mammoth Find, Seabirds Aren’t Turkeys, The Albatross Difference, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed SUSY Loses Support, Mice Sniffing Bombs, Fairy Wren Secrets, Total Solar Eclipse, A Wandering Planet, No Mo Cow Pee, Rocket LegsAnd Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

