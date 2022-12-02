30 November, 2022 – Episode 903 – Does This Wormhole Go To Science Town?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Holographic Wormholes, Monkey see, human see chimp…?, Carbon Removal, Cannabis Contradiction, Cocaine, Death Metal, Wolf Pack Parasite, Singing Bats, Canadian Geese, Meteorite Minerals, Emperors, Octopuses, Bird Jaws, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program has been carefully designed to make you think.

We have chosen subjects, topics and stories pulled from the current week of scientific publication…

This content can be considered challenging or even dangerous to certain beliefs.

If you subscribe to any of the many thousands of common false beliefs

You may find that science regularly refutes things you thought to be true.

This is not intentional, but cannot be avoided because…

God, the Illuminati, aliens, and bigfoot all got together and planned it that way.

That doesn’t mean that Flat Earthers can’t hang around, though the Flat Mooners should really leave now.

Seriously, even the Astrology crowd doesn’t believe you.

And they think all of space is flat!

Creationists continue to claim that they have not evolved…

And the old arguments they consistently put forward show that to be somewhat true.

The racists, the conspiracy theorists, the misogynistic enthusiasts…

All base their ideas on false facts and uncritical thinking.

Still, extreme caution is advised for anyone maintaining such thoughts

Especially those that can easily be refuted by facts.

As those beliefs are considered highly combustible and should not be placed in close proximity to children with matches or questions.

And definitely, you will want to keep such ideas safely hidden away from the open flame of critical inquiry that is

This Week in Science



Some quick science news!

Holographic Wormholes

Why are physicists making wormholes with quantum computers?

Atmospheric carbon dioxide removal

On a Large-Scale

Monkey see, human see chimp…?

Facial recognition and similarity in chimps could indicate relatedness

Cannabis Contradiction

Is cannabis actually any good at relieving pain?

Cocaine

Goes Biotech!

Wolf Pack Parasite

Does T. gondii change the way that wolf packs behave?

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Bats could be beautiful singers

But they maybe doing death metal instead…

Canada geese win. I give up.

They won’t be leaving anytime soon, so get used to screaming in fear and cleaning your shoes…

What science news does Justin have?

The Emperor

Who never was

New minerals found

On a Meteorite!

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Octopus Designed Nervous System

How can the octopus inform our understanding of the nervous system?

Bird Jaws

The moveable upper palate might have predated modern birds.

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, does a wormhole go to science town?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast to the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Talk About Space, Just Good News: Big Brother Edition, Face Touching, Storing Carbon, Baby jokes, Baby Smells, STEM Gender Bias, Worm Mind Reading, COVID Update, Meat Eating Bees, Ant Spit, Missing Link, Post Paris Picture, Mammoth Find, Seabirds Aren’t Turkeys, The Albatross Difference, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Water On Mercury, LHC New Matters, Finding Waves, Vaccines Without Virus, Mantis Shrimp Mess, Life Abounds, This Week in The End Of The World, Horizontal Gene Transfer, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

