18 January, 2023 – Episode 909 – Laser-Guided Lightning, Very, Very Frightening!

This Week: Predicting Solar Flares, Laser-guided lightning, Toddlers & Dogs, Bird Vagrants, Concrete, Phantom Credits, Tree Tossing, Echidna, Stem Cells, Rebooting Age, And Much More Science!

The following program is all about science,

Not about all science, that would take too long to listen to,

This is just a slice of recent science,

A peek into the ongoing efforts within research,

To reassure you that sane work is being done somewhere in the world,

And to get your mind thinking,

Not that it wasn’t already…

About what a truly wonderful mystery we are surrounded by,

With all the things we know already,

With all the discoveries, and inventions that have come before,

New knowledge has a certain excitement about it,

It can feel almost inevitable at times,

When a new technology or therapy is unveiled,

But there, is along the way,

Incremental advances,

Simple mechanisms understood,

Previously missed observations noted,

Concise experimentation was conducted,

And through it all,

The step-by-step,

Data point by data point,

Gathering of knowledge,

That builds upon our previous understanding,

To make the mysterious mundane,

The mundane manageable,

And the previously unimaginable,

As routine as a self-driving electric car,

A novel virus rapid home test,

Or another episode of,

This Week in Science!



Some lightning-quick science news!

Predicting Solar Flares

Can flashes on the sun help us predict solar outbursts?

Laser-guided lightning bolts

Will lasers help put lightning where we want it?

Is a toddler’s love of dogs ingrained?

Maybe, but what does appear to be true is that toddlers want to help dogs get a treat!

Bird Vagrants

Why do birds end up where they aren’t supposed to be?

An exciting story!

About concrete!

Phantom Credits

New analyses report that up to 90% of carbon credits sold by carbon offset company Verra are useless.

Tree Tossing

More intense storms could lead to the increased upsetting of the Amazon.

Blair’s animal corner

Is that echidna blowing bubbles or is he just hot?

He’s hot, and blowing bubbles helps him keep his nose cool.

To move animals or not to move animals, that is the question!

Do we risk introducing an invasive species to save them from climate change? This question is very sticky.

What science news does Justin have?

Ancient Norwegian

Nonsense

Anti-metastic peptide fantastic

Molecular blocker halts breast cancer metastasis

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Cartilage Hope!

Can stem cells renew aging cartilage?

Rebooting Age

Will epigenetic controls overcome aging?

Take a blast to the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Error Free Quantum Computing?, Billions Of Black Holes, Concussion Urine, Poo Pills For People, Antifreeze Mice, Ribosome Disruption, COVID Update, Helpful Neighbors?, US Tiger Problem, Martian Life?, Bone-Building Bots, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Our Panda Saviors, Jumping Gene Me, Bonobo Social Networking, Need Yak Insurance?, WRD In Vomit, EOTW Confirmed, Jump For Life, Less Than Zero, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

