25 January, 2023 – Episode 910 – Who Wants to Play Asteroids?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Earth’s Core, The next Pandemic, Screen time bad, outside good, Old Asteroids, Music and stress, Artic Primates, Sea Spiders, Talking chimp, Knowing Dogs, T.gondii, Just Bad News, Antidepressants, Emotional Blunting, The Terminator, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

With all of the things going on in the world today, like, those things I stopped paying attention to around mid-pandemic

And all the news about stuff going on in those places where it’s happening.



I may have stopped paying attention to the news for so long that I can’t make current references to anything anymore. For all, I know the zombie apocalypse happened and right now we’re broadcasting to a sea of mindless zombies!



If so then, Braaaaains!



And if not well, we might still talk about brains because the one thing we never stop paying attention to around here is science!



No matter what else the day brings or doesn’t bring regardless of the weather, whether good or rather bad, inconsequentially dependent on the amount of coffee in your cup, compared to the number of tasks left on your todo list, completely removed from the half-remembered images of the dream you had last night that try as you might can not be formed into a cohesive narrative.



Science always finds something new to get excited about and tells a story to go with it.



And that’s why we’re excited to bring you another episode of This Week in Science!



Some lightning-quick science news!

Core of the Problem

Did the Earth’s core stop spinning and even reverse its direction???

Ready for the next pandemic?

Spanish minks found with H5N1

Screen time bad!

But outside good!

Old ASteroids

Are they a problem?

Did we really need a study for that?

Music reduces stress during a pandemic

Arctic Primates?

Fossils suggest at least two species that romped in the swampy north millions of years ago.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

The 2023 Calendars are now available!

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Blair’s animal corner

Sea spiders regenerate body parts but only when they’re young

When they can’t even recognize how good they have it!

Humans know chimp and bonobo signals

But I don’t, I got a 6/14

Take the quiz here: https://research.sc/participant/login/dynamic/505CF355-CEF5-44ED-B2F1-2CBA484BD2FA

Dogs know the difference between when you won’t and you can’t

This is a huge relief!

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

T.gondii

Killing big horn sheep

Just bad news

Sea level rise

OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Antidepressants Help Bacteria

Now with MORE antibacterial resistance!

Emotional Blunting

Does it come from reduced reward activity?

The Terminator

Or, actually, not really.

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, who wants to play asteroids??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Webb Wins, Dinosaur Death Month, Growing Frog Legs, Ichthyosaurs Went Backwards, How Deep Is Life?, COVID Update, Hippo Language, Female Feline Flirts, Artificial Sweetness, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Invertebrate Sex!, Homing Pigeons Lose It, Google Science Fair, Genes For Colds, Pruney Hands, Ear Worms?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!