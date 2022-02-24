16 February, 2022 – Episode 863 – How to Make A Time Crystal

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Time Crystals, HIV Cured?, Sex Ed, AI Fashion Maps, Extreme Life, Heart Fish, Venom Resistant Birds, Animal Optimism, Bacteria & Fatigue, Caloric Restriction, Clutter Or Enrichment?, MS Twins Study, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Attention spans are crashing harder than an Olympic figure skater on a bobsled run…

Or so the popular belief seems to be, and in some ways it is true…

Attention spans of most adults are likely much shorter than they used to be

for a very simple reason… we now have smart devices.

In ancient times, before texting and smartphones,

if people had a question they had to either talk to somebody who might know the answer or look it up in a book.

So say you have a question that comes up on a Sunday…

Who was that guy who invented that thing with the books?

You might have known the name of that guy once, but now it escapes you so it is absolutely urgent that you find out who it was as quickly as possible…

Let’s look it up in a book…

Books were like websites that had every page printed out

And these pages were kept in a brick and mortar repositories called a library

that you would have to physically visit during certain times of the day

and now it’s too late… so let’s call a friend

and calling a friend meant that the friend had to be home to hear that you were calling because the phone was attached to the wall usually in the kitchen or living room.

Some of the high tech humans had a recording device that would allow you to leave a message if they weren’t home

then they would call you back, often the next day, but you then had to be home or likewise have one of those recording devices and the whole conversation go on like this for weeks.

On Monday you would leave a message

“Hey Blair, it’s Justin, who’s the guy who invented the thing with books? Totally can’t remember and it’s super urgent, thanks, bye”

Tuesday you might get a message back

“Hey Justin it’s Blair, do you mean libraries? That’s Ben Franklin. Hope that helps, bye.”

Wednesday Blair would get the message

“Hey Blair, Justin, no no, the guy who invented books, thanks bye”

And then on Saturday you would run into Kiki at the farmers market and ask her the question in person and she would say “Gutenberg?” and you would be like. It was on the tip of my tongue! Whatever that means.

Then Saturday night there would be a message on the answering machine from Blair saying

“Do you mean Gutenberg?”

And then Sunday rolls around again and you see your Sunday buddy and you blurt out

Gutenberg!

Weeks worth of attention, for just the smallest of details…

Whereas in today’s world you would google it in your device and just move on to the next thing

So while our attention spans may be shorter, so is the speed of our informational resolutions…

Which is why we are able to bring you a week’s worth of science in just one hour here on

This Week In Science!

Some quick science news to help you figure out time crystals! …Maybe

Time Crystals

Will a new technique take them out of the lab and into application?

Just Good News!

HIV-addition!

Sex-ed

It’s a GOOD thing, who knew?

AI Fashion Maps

Want to know what to wear in SoHo? The Left Bank of Paris? A new algorithm might know the trends.

Novel Organism Discovered

Discovered via Spacecraft!

Heart Fish

How about a fish made of heart cells that will help build a heart?

Want a COVID Update?

Covid Can’t be Ignored

Justin explores the differences between the US and Denmark and here is a depressing link about Covid-19 deaths around the world.

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Snake-Eating Birds

Why don’t snake-eating birds fall prey to venom? It’s not immunity, it’s savagery!

Optimistic animals fare better

But what’s really going to bake your noodle, is whether the optimism begat good fortune or the other way around….?

What science news does Justin have?

Energy and Fatigue and the Gut? Oh, my!

Energy and Fatigue May Be Connected to Gut Bacteria

Caloric restriction study

Calorie restriction helps you age well

Let’s finish strong!

As strong as a Time Crystal!

Clutter Or Enrichment?

Will we add ultrasound to our mind-control toolbelt?

Twins study

Multiple sclerosis study using twins.

Take a blast to the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Phase Genomics with Dr. Ivan Liachko, Perseverence On Mars, Meat For Cats, Looking Out, Fish Tracks, Cockroach Wings, Spider Legs, COVID Protection Genes?

This week 10 years ago we discussed Stardust, TWIWRD, Bones And Sperm, TWIBabies!, Gonorrhea Steals Genes, Pesticides and Parkinsons, Walk Like An Egyptian, Tyche Controversy, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

