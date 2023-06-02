31 May 2023 – Episode 928 – You Otter be Listening to This Week in Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Otter Day, Reversing Autism, Silent Zoo Tours, Slimy Science, Sweet Damage, Spiders, Seagulls, Neanderthals, Sex Education, Curious Kids, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

For the past many decades, science has been hot on the heels of various treatments, cures, and therapeutic solutions to a long list of diseases…

Gaining knowledge through observations of correlations, aided by genetic sequencing data, biochemical analysis, and a sustained, dedicated, iterative effort to find solutions.

Most of the time, those solutions remain elusive even to the best of scientific efforts.

Just skim through the concluding statements of research papers over the past many decades

Research into cancer, Alzheimer’s, Autism, Parkinson’s, or stem cells…

What you will find at the end of hundreds of thousands of papers

is a passing of the torch

A hopeful plea to the fates dressed in professional caveats

Something along the lines of…

These findings may provide a pathway for future research to explore further the potential causative nature of correlations observed in our study and suggest that eventually, somebody might stumble upon a key to unlock the door of potential clinical treatments…

This is how science functions,

small steps of definitive knowledge gains,

eventually lead to treatments, techniques, and cures.

Science… is the ultimate long-form story.

This is why we offer it to you in long-form installments of

This Week in Science!

Some quantum quick science news!

Predicting Consequences

One of the useful uses of machine learning can help us combat genetic disease.

Reversing Autism…

In mice

Silent zoo tours

Better for all involved!

Slimy Science

Will we ever really understand microbial slime?

Gene editing

In vivo

Sweet Damage

Sucralose metabolite causes gene damage.

Blair’s Animal Corner

Funnel-web spiders change their venom

The question is, what can we learn from this?

It’s your fault gulls are stealing your lunch

They learn from watching humans what to eat and who to steal it from

What science news does Justin have?

Synthetic materials

Made by Neanderthals

Online sex education

Better than nothing?

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Second Guessing?

It might be in your genes.

Curious Kids

Human children are more exploratory than other apes. It’s amazing we’ve survived this long.

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

