November 9, 2023 – Episode 950 – What’s the Cosmic Log on Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Engineered Yeast, Satellite Viruses, No Body Just Head, Rhombot, Humans vs. Robots, Cosmic Interview W/Alan Boyle, Cat Evolution, Cat Stink, Aging & Cat Poo, Science Questions, And Much More!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

It’s through experiences when young that we find ourselves when older our experiences shape us & who we want to be eventually leading to who we become.



Today is National STEM or STEAM Day a day to encourage children toward a love of science, technology, engineering, & math that might one day lead them to a career in one of those spaces.



But, really, is one day enough?



Shouldn’t we encourage our children to embrace curiosity & making every day?



And, isn’t every day an opportunity for people of any age to experience the world anew? To embrace a new interest whether for hobby or economy?



We make every day a celebration of STEM, STEAM, or whatever acronym you prefer

Here on This Week in Science!



Some quick science news!

Engineered Yeast

Now with 50% fewer natural genes!

Satellite Viruses

Some viruses just need a little help from their friends.

No Body Just Head

What is a starfish anyway?

Rhombot

How can soft robots help paleontologists?

Humans vs. Robots

Humans still win when it comes to adaptability. Are we surprised?

The Cosmic Interview!

Alan Boyle is an award-winning science writer, space reporter, and host/creator of Fiction Science Podcast. Follow Alan on Social Media @b0yle or check out his website Cosmic Log.

Alan Boyle’s journey spans from the heartland of Iowa to the bustling streets of New York City. Born and raised on a family farm, he developed a passion for literature, writing, and philosophy, earning his bachelor’s degree from Loras College. A seasoned journalist, Boyle honed his skills at The Cincinnati Post and The Spokesman-Review before joining the Seattle Post-Intelligencer as the foreign desk editor. Intrigued by the potential of online media, he played a pivotal role in introducing ex-Soviet journalists to online tools in Moscow.

His pivotal role continued at MSNBC.com, covering diverse stories from the Soviet collapse aftermath to space-related tales. Boyle’s expertise in science journalism garnered prestigious awards, including the AAAS Science Journalism Award and the National Academies Communication Award. A prolific author, his book, “The Case for Pluto,” garnered acclaim and became a finalist for the AAAS/Subaru SB&F Prize. Alan Boyle, listed in Marquis Who’s Who in America, remains a respected figure in science writing, contributing editor at GeekWire, and former president of the Council for the Advancement of Science Writing.

Dr. Kiki gets all the fascinating details in this interesting interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Seattle fundraising event for Clarion West

Dr. Kiki’s Cat House!

Cat Evolution

What makes cats, well… cats? Why haven’t they speciated as much as primates?

Cat Stink

What is going on in the kitty cat’s anal glands?

Aging & Cat Poo

Sleep well, cat owners. Will cat poo lead to a frail, aging you?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Do you have questions you want us to answer? Send us your questions!

