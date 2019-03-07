See This Week in Science Live in Portland, OR!!!

See TWIS Live in Portland, OR!

We are going live on the west coast, the best coast, in Portland, OR. And, YOU can come see us! ill also be able to see and hear our special musical guests, The PDX Broadsides. We are so thrilled to share a stage with their talent and humor.

That’s right, we’re doing a live broadcast in partnership with Science on Tap and Science Talk at the Alberta Rose Theater on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019.

Buy tickets HERE!

Are you thinking of coming to see us? Let us know! We can’t wait to meet you.

But, if you can’t come to Portland, we will try to broadcast to our YouTube channel. We hope you can watch.

