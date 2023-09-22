20 September 2023 – Episode 944 – You SHOULD Be Skeptical of This Show!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Justin’s audio isn’t great, Interview with Brian Dunning, UFOs, Biosignatures, UAP, NASA, Hominins, Research Behavior, Crash Propensity, Time Travel, End of the World Cult, Ancient Aliens, And Much More Skeptical Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program contains conversations THEY don’t want you to hear…

Unsecret knowledge… unhidden truths… plainly viewable facts…

and alternative explanations to improbable conclusions

Merely by being exposed to the ideas that follow this disclaimer

Can disqualify you from holding an above super top secret clearance

Believing anything you hear here

May prevent you from registering as a member of MUFON

And, in extreme cases, being well-informed can lead to uncontrollable sneering

Whenever an acquaintance tells you their eyewitness account of a UFO sighting

While no one should be ridiculed for their beliefs

The beliefs themselves will hold no such protection in conversations on

This Week in Science!

Some quick skeptical science news!

The UFO Movie

THEY Don’t Want You to See

Biosignatures make us special

But what if life is everywhere?

The hard evidence revealed at the UAP hearing

Non-human biologics indicate that humans may not be the only life on Earth!

NASA’a reluctant role

Do we have to? Ok, fund me.

Skeptics and UFO research

Are the hearing invites getting lost in the mail? And is it the Illuminati’s fault…

Why now?

Why are so many politicians focused on this?

What are the implications?

What does it mean to spend federal dollars on UFO research?

The Interview!

Brian Dunning is a writer and producer who focuses on science and skepticism. He has hosted a weekly podcast, Skeptoid, since 2006, and you can follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

“Brian Dunning is a science writer, podcaster, and documentary filmmaker, focusing on misinformation in pop culture and the tools we need to separate fact from fiction. He is the author of seven books, most recently Conspiracies Declassified (2018) from Simon & Schuster; and the executive producer of four films, including The UFO Movie THEY Don’t Want You to See (2023) and Science Friction (2022). He has hosted the award-winning science podcast Skeptoid since 2006, and is a member of the National Association of Science Writers.”

Justin gets as skeptical as he has always wanted in this conversation with renowned skeptic Brian Dunning!

Get even more skeptical with Brain and Justin!

Suspending doubt and believing it all

Hominins

Research behavior

Crash propensity

Time travel

End of the world cult

Ancient aliens



life on non-earth-like planets?

Skeptical about it? So are we!

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what can we actually believe in??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed IgNobel, Anxiety, Blue light, NASA News, Ants, Frogs & Mosquitos, Octopuses, Woodlice, Ancient opium, Microbial name-calling, Alzheimer’s, Moss, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed The BRAIN, Seeing The Tangles, Charting Antibiotic Resistance, Bugs In The Water, Toxo Forever, Eavesdropping Birds, Underwater Monogamy, Touch The Plants, The Air Is Alive, Lengthen Your Life, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

