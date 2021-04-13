DTNSxTWIS Crossover Show – This Saturday, April 17th!

Don’t miss the DTNSxTWIS crossover this Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 4pm PT!

TWIS is teaming up with our friends at DTNS to discuss things tech and science. We are thrilled to bring together two of the BEST teams in podcasting for a little conversation, debate, AND competition. Totally friendly competition. Because science and tech are friends – we can’t have one without the other.

Let us know what topics or questions you want us to discuss. We want to talk about things YOU want to hear. Want to go deeper on science and technology news? We can do that! Science and technology policy? We can go there too! We are all over science, technology, and society for sure.

So, join us for the fun this Saturday on your favorite platform: We’ll be streaming to the DTNS Twitch channel and to the TWIS YouTube channel.

4pm PT/6pm ET

DON’T MISS THIS EVENT!