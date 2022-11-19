2023 TWIS #BlairsAnimalCorner Calendars are now available!!!



It’s FINALLY here!

And, Blair has outdone herself this year. The 2023 TWIS #BlairsAnimalCorner calenday is an incredible dive into color that will rejuvenate even the dullest of days. Each month highlights a different animal created from interlocking plastic bricks (some might call them Legos!)!

PURCHASE A DIGITAL DOWNLOAD PDF:

You can purchase the calendar as a digital download that also includes dates of TWIS live streams, & special science holidays.:











OR

PURCHASE A PRINTED CALENDAR:

Or, you can buy a calendar printed by Zazzle here.

The Zazzle calendars unfortunately do NOT have the science holidays added to the months. But, the art is enough to keep your brain happily occupied. We promise, you’ll love it!

Either way you get your calendar this year, we look forward to sharing TWIS with you in 2023. Thank you for your support!