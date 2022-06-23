22 June, 2022 – Episode 881 – What is Crawling on Your Face?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Charon’s Red Cap, Pee farming, Tea, Almost Meat, One-legged longevity, Eat Plants Locally, It’s time to talk about face mites, Frogs, Bats, Ancient pre-Brexit England, Cancer killing plants, Breathy Identity, Touching Itch, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Once upon a time in science, There was a question.

It wasn’t the first question, nor would it be the last But this particular question had an odd sort of ring to it. One that would echo throughout time and change the way things once were into the way things are now.

It continues to change the world now and on into the future it had an odd sort of ring to it because unlike other questions this one you could ask about anything.

Without changing a word you could ask it about anything and the answer to the question if you followed it through Could change dramatically depending on when, where, and about what you asked it.

Once upon a time in science, there was a question first spoken in a language you have never heard. A simple ordering of words or meaningful grunts, mere emotive gestures even, that conveyance of a post-observational inquiry started humanity down a path that no other creature that has lived upon the earth has been so emboldened as to traverse.

Once upon a time in science, there was a question that we here on this show, at the cutting edge of scientific discovery on the tail end of future modernity echo each week as it is passed along through scientific study. A question that is now is so imbued within the genetic memory of our corporeal existence that it permeates the minds of children still too young to speak it aloud.

Foundational to the very essence of our curiosity the catalytic reaction driving every one of humanity’s accomplishments and still the most important question we ask today.

Once upon a time in science, There was a question “Hunh, I wonder why that is?” And we will follow the answer to that question across an assemblage of subjects Here on This Week in Science!



Some quick science news you can appreciate!

Charon’s Red Cap

Where did that lovely cap come from?

Pee farming

Human urine as a fertilizer!

C’mon, lemme tell you what’s in your tea

Please? You won’t like it… It’s bugs. Or, essence of bugs, but that’s great news for ecologists who study environmental dna!

Almost Meat

Do human cells prefer meat alternatives or the real thing?

One legged longevity

Standing on one leg indicates what?

Eat Plants Locally

If you want to feel good about doing something to help combat climate change, eat more plants that have been grown locally.

It’s time to talk about face mites

They’re on your face, & they love you! Or more specifically, they couldn’t live without you.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Wanna see a frog who’s bad at jumping?’

I knew you would! Well, let’s watch some videos, & explain why this is important to biology.

Bats show impressive 4-year long-term memory storage

Why would a bat need to remember stimuli from years previous? And How many other animals have a great memory?

What science news does Justin have?

Ancient pre Brexit England

Before England even broke away from Europe in the first place!

Cancer killing plants

Plant virus plus immune cell-activating antibody clear colon cancer in mice and prevent a recurrence.

Crawl over and check out these Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Breathy Identity

Can you be identified by your breath?

Touching Itch

A new discovery gives scientists more insight into what leads to scratching an itch.

Support is the secret to seeing the Galaxy.

Take a blast to the past…

What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Look At Earth, Microbe Connections, Quantum Standstill, Tiny Rex?, Magnetic Bird Eyes, COVID Update, Hyena Bugs, Butterfly Record, Bacterial Resistance, Memory Reality, Youth Blood, Melatonin Mice, And Much More…

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Space Madness, Clicking Plants, Sensitive Birds, Counting Bears, LHC Excitement, Drones Against Poaching, TWIWRD, Ancient Cowherds, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

