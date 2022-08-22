Interview – Dr. Kiki Interviews Dr. Moiya McTier

Special interview with

Dr. Moiya McTier

The Interview!

Dr. Moiya McTier has a degree in astronomy, mythology, a Ph.D. in astrophysics from Columbia University, and she is also a folklorist and science communicator. In her latest book, The Milky Way, McTier gets inside the mind of our galaxy to tell the story of its formation, growth, history, and relationship with its surrounding galaxies. Sharing captivating tales ranging from our intergalactic rivals to the time the Milky Way was once in love, McTier breaks down advanced astronomy into playful, simple, and easily understood chunks.

Dr. Kiki gets all the juicy details in this delightful interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

