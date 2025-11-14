12 November, 2025 – Episode 1037 – Science & Wine Roulette

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Causing Disease, Malaria, Education Interrupted, Super Nova Shape, Super Nova Questions, Horny Bee, Lady Brains, Brain Fixes, Organoid Issues, Memory Growth, and Much More Science & Wine!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Causing Disease

Is the Epstein-Barr virus the culprit behind Lupus?

Malaria News

Is a new malaria treatment on the way?

Education Interrupted

ICE raids are interfering with kids’ educations.

Super Nova Shape

What does a Type IA supernova look like when it happens?

Super Nova Questions

Are standard candles really standard?

Kiki’s Animal Corner!

Horny Bee

Is this new species of bee a bit devilish?

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Lady Brains

Yes, hormones influence cognition, but how?

Brain Fixes

Could NAD+ correct RNA damage?

Organoid Issues

What do we think about brains in dishes?

Memory Growth

How does memory develop?

This Week in Science Questions!

