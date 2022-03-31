30 March, 2022 – Episode 869 – Science Appreciates Manatees

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS | More
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: How AI will kill everyone, Tissues, Caribou, Nasal sprays for covid, Vaccine vs Vaccine, Fruit Fly Sperm, Boa Constrictor Breathing, Rude AI, Two Legged Snakes, And Much More…
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
The following program deals with subjects of a scientific nature occasionally some people think that science is biased… Against their politics, their religion, or their financial interests.
So, before we dig into stories, a few words about Science.
Science is a way of observing the world objectively without politics, without religion, without commercial concerns, and without human bias of any kind.
Science is a method, a process of asking and interrogating questions that can be broken down into steps.
First, you ask a question, based on existing knowledge or on a new observation.
Next, you hone that question into a hypothesis, considering what the answer might be, and narrowing it down to a testable core.
Then, you make a prediction about the hypothesis and design an experiment based on that prediction, putting constraints on the experiment to remove any bias the researcher may have for a result.
Which is why there are randomized double blinds, and control groups, and sufficient sample sizes required, to protect the experiment against bias.
Most importantly, it must be able to disprove the prediction. If an experiment cannot disprove a prediction based on a hypothesis, there is no point in running the experiment.
Then you run the experiment.
Whatever the result, it alone cannot prove a hypothesis. Only disprove, or allow for it to be interrogated further.
And the final step is to ask a better question, form a new hypothesis, and build another experiment.
With this relatively simple set of instructions with this ethic of integrity of logic we make science possible without it, there is no such thing as science.
And without science the could be no such thing as
This Week in Science!
Some quick science news you can appreciate!
How AI will kill everyone
What if we asked AI to do bad things? Would it?
Are your tissues see-through, or are you just happy to see me?
A new method of tissue cleaning allows researchers to see beyond our opaque insides to the treasures within
Caribou
How to care for Caribou!
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE
Want a COVID Update?
Nasal Spray keeps the COVID away
One spritz could prevent COVID and treat it all at once,
Which vaccine is the best?
There are many vaccines out there but which one is truly the best?
Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Fruit fly sperm doesn’t stay male
After copulation, the female fruit fly’s body nurtures and cares for the sperm to keep it alive, turning it partially female.
Boa constrictors breathe deep while squeezing prey
Boas can selectively move different portions of their ribs to keep breathing while giving a deep squeeze!
Spiders can hear!
Orb spiders can hear with their webs!
Support us on Patreon!
What science news does Justin have?
Two-legged snakes?
Snakes with hind legs may show us evolution in action.
How to keep AI from being rude
AI needs better bedside manner, we should teach it now while they’re still young!
OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! (not a leg… we’d like more listeners!) GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Support us on Patreon!
Support is the secret to our longevity.
WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!
Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how to have greater longevity?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
Take a blast to the past…
What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Synthetic Life, Old Bones, Circus Rabbits, Interview with Michelle Nijhuis re: Beloved Beasts, Dreaming Octopus, Big Fangs, Australasian South American?, Social Distanced Mice, Antimatter Lasers, Invasive Species, Xenobot The Sequel And Much More…
This week 10 years ago TWIS got Bony, we talked with Guest Hot Scott Sigler, author of Nocturnal, and discussed Cancer Cures For Mice, Fetus Brains, Booze It Up, Fly Little Birds!, Unsolved Science Mystery, Titanium Moon, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!
If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.
Support us on Patreon!