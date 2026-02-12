11 February, 2026 – Episode 1047 – Let’s Pretend With Some Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Twilight ALAN Problems, YouTube, Sea Lion Moms, Apes Play Pretend, and Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Quick Science News!

Are we barking up the wrong tree with ALAN?

New research shows that twilight, not midnight, could be the worst time for animals with artificial light at night. What can we do about it??

YouTube isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, at least for conservation

Very few comments focus on conservation action; most are focused on awe and aesthetics. What can we do about it??

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Sea Lion moms take their pups to work

Hands-on teaching style surprises researchers, and is also just cute!

Apes play pretend

Is this unique? Surprising? Not that interesting? Let’s discuss!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Blair’s Animal Corner, Baby Turtles, Mantis Shrimp, Flies, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Interview w/ Paul Knoepfler re: Designer Babies, Slime Sees! Toxo Chimp Control, Screaming Flies, Thirsty Ladies, No PDA Chimps, Jib Cutting, Space Challenges, Seasonal Brain Changes???, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

