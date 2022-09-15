14 September, 2022 – Episode 892 – It’s Time for Science Potty Talk

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Vomit, Poop, Cells, Crying Babies, General Relativity, Cryptococcus Neoformans, Interview with Bryn Nelson RE: Poop!, Cockatoos VS Humans, Camouflage, Mimicking Exercise, Virtual Reality, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Some quick science news!

How to Make a Cell

Researchers at the University of Bristol use viscous micro-droplets saturated with bacterial innards & powered by E. coli to create amoeba-like symbiotic protocells. It’s very Frankensteinian at the cellular scale.

How to put a crying baby to sleep

Walk, sit, and sleep! It’s that easy.

General Relativity Confirmed… Again!

An experiment on the MICROSCOPE satellite has confirmed with the highest precision yet that two objects with equal mass are affected equivalently by gravity.

Cryptococcus neoformans

Summary

Historical Vomit

Jurassic barf tells the story of predation in a pond that existed approximately 150 million years ago in what is now Utah.

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Bryn Nelson

Dr. Nelson has a Ph.D. in microbiology and is a Seattle-based freelance writer and editor with an avid interest in biology, biomedicine, ecology, green technology, and unconventional travel destinations. You may have seen his byline in publications like the Newsday, NY Times, Scientific American, or now on the cover of his book, “Flush” The remarkable science of an unlikely treasure.“

‘The future is sh*t: the literal kind. For most of human history, we’ve been, well, disinclined to take a closer look at our body’s natural product—the complex antihero of this story—save for gleaning some prophecy of our own health. But if we were to take more than a passing look at our poop, we would spy a veritable cornucopia of possibilities. We would see potent medicine, sustainable power, and natural fertilizer to restore the world’s depleted lands. We would spy a time capsule of evidence for understanding past lives and murderous ends. We would glimpse effective ways of measuring and improving human health from the cradle to the grave, early warnings of community outbreaks like Covid-19, and new means of identifying environmental harm—and then reversing it.’

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner Presented by Kiki and Justin!

Cockatoos VS Humans

Who will win the garbage wars???

Comparing the effectiveness of camouflage

Summary

What science news does Justin have?

Cryptococcus neoformans

Summary

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Mimicking Exercise

Are we making progress on finding molecular targets to benefit those who can’t exercise?

Will VR Save the World?

A VR program to allow connection between individuals broke down the sense of self and led to transcendent experiences for users… just like psychedelics without the drawbacks!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, poop, what is it good for?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Take a blast to the past…

