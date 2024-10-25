23 October, 2024 – Episode 991 – How Much Toilet Water Would You Drink?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Dr. Steven V. Rouse, Tasmanian Tigers, Ovulation, Toilet Water, Doulas, Global Warming, Polarizing People, Human Biased, The Next Jaws, And Much More!

Some quick science news!

Tasmanian Tiger Time!

What has Colossal done now?

Want to see ovulation in action?

You can!

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guest, Dr. Steven V. Rouse, to TWIS. You can find him on the Pepperdine Seaver College website.

Dr. Steven V. Rouse is a professor of psychology, with an emphasis on personality and psychological assessment. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in clinical/counseling psychology at Abilene Christian University before earning his PhD in personality research at the University of Minnesota. Professor Rouse has diverse research interests but is especially interested in personality characteristics that relate to a person’s religious beliefs and research on the statistical quality of personality tests.

We can make jokes about drinking toilet water, but really with clean drinking water shortages around the world, water-recycling is a very serious issue. Dr. Kiki, Justin, and Dr. Rouse flush out all the nuances of recycling water you’ll want to listen to again and again!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Doulas

They are super important to maternity outcomes

Global Warming

Might bring more coffee

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Polarizing People

Do simulated results mirror what we see in social media?

Human Biased

Can we all just agree to be biased against AI, and work together from here on out?

The Next Jaws

Will it be a Honey Badger Four-Legged robot?

This Week in Science Questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed LIGO, Mummies, Language & AI, Policing, Pigs, Roosters, Birds Aren’t Real, Fuzzy Stems, Prehistoric Gender Roles, Zoomies, Memory Codes, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Stem Dark Matters, In The Light, The Fermi Signal, Olive Oil Update, Bendy Feathers, Skin Cells Brain Cells, Shrinking Goats, Latrines For Lemurs, Best. Experiment. Ever., Interview w/ Rob Manning From NASA JPL, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

