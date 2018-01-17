Live from Entomology 2017! – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Live from the Entomology 2017 conference, insects, insects, insects, and much more!!!

The definition of Entomology is…

a branch of zoology that deals with insects

And while the etymology of entomology is also the study of insects…

It is not uncommon for an Entomologist to study spiders, scorpions, mites, or ticks…

Despite the fact that these are NOT insects…

but Arachnids…

And then there are the Myriapods…

centipedes, millipedes and other multi legged critters also studied by entomologists…

But there is a terminology…

That includes insects, arachnids and myriapods…

Arthro-poda…

And whether you like the way arthro-poda-logical rolls off the tongue

Or prefer the long standardized ento-mo-logical

The following episode of TWIS is crawling with science-y news…

As we are broadcasting from the open circulatory system of bug research…

The 65th annual meeting of the Entomological Society of America…

Who’s Afraid?

You are. We all are. When 6-month old babies were exposed to either spiders and flowers or snakes and fish, their pupils dilated significantly more to spiders and snakes than the other stimuli suggesting that humans have retained an evolved fear of or predisposition to fear potentially threatening animals.

Interview w/ Jessica Ware

Jessica Lee Ware is an evolutionary biologist and entomologist. She is an assistant professor at Rutgers University, Newark studying the evolution of insect physiology and behavior, particularly dragonflies and dictyoptera, as well as their geographic distribution.

Digger Wasps…

Do you dig them?

Interview w/ Raul Medina

Dr. Medina is a professor in the Texas A&M School of Agriculture and Life Sciences department of entomology. His research interests center around the role that ecological factors play in the population genetics of arthropods, particularly the incorporation of evolutionary ecology considerations into pest control practices.

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

A live answer from entomologist, Johanna Elsensohn about the science of food and cooking.

Ants are good at delayed gratification

Ants can go a bit further for better food, maybe with better self control than your toddler. How about that for an animal with a brian the size of the head of a pin!

Interview w/ Martha Burford Reiskind

Dr. Reiskind is a Research Assistant Professor in Applied Ecology at North Carolina State University. Her research focuses on using molecular methods to determine the evolutionary history and future evolutionary trajectory of species. An over arching theme for Dr. Burford Reiskind’s research is to understand how future environmental change or perturbations will affect the evolutionary trajectory of species or communities.

