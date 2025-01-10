08 January, 2025 – Episode 999 – 2024 Top Science Stories Review

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 2:00:55 — 122.1MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2024 and much more science!
Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6
Number 11: DART
Asteroid Impact
Asteroid Games
NASA DART mission update
Number 10: De-extinction
Saving the southern white rhino
A Mammoth Step
Dead Mammoths
Tasmanian Tiger Time!
Number 9: Plastics Everywhere
Plastic Penis Problems
PLASTICS IN THE PLACENTA?
Plastics Problem
Plastic Protein Problems
Number 8 – Robots? Biobots?
Muscle Bots
Robo-Mirror
Robot Faces!
ShroomBots
Neo Beta Unveiled
Number 7 – Bird Flu
First confirmed human case of infection with H5N2 virus
Bird Flu: Yet another reason to avoid cats
Flu Boobs
mammal-to-mammal avian flu spread
Texas has a cow problem
Number 6 – Astrophysics & JWST
Supernovae Survey Says!
JWST Sees Clearly
JWST At It Again
Not So Wow?
Webb is finding weird galaxies
Distant Mirror
Wrong Universe
New research challenges dark matter theory
DESI News Update!
The universe is expanding faster than we thought! The Hubble tension is real!
No hubble tension?
Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!
Number 5 – Electrons, photons, & weirdness
Light Chemistry
Molecular Transistors
Vaporized By Light
Tractor Beam?
Electron Excitement
Photonic Consciousness
Food Dye Discovery
Abstract Quantum Something
Number 4 – People in Space
Space Success
Space Shelter?
When will the Starliner crew return?
Stucktronauts
Starliners return
Welcome home Starliner!!!
Private Space
Number 3 – AI
Childlike Learning
Propagandist AI
Computerized CRISPR Edits
No Buy AI
Pong Goo
ChatGTP does Good?
Learning By Thinking
Poetry Perhaps?
Number 2 – Brain Stuff
Better living through brain circuitry
Star Influence
Hybrid Brains
Brain Scaffolding
Flexible Neurons
Reprogramming For Good
Brain To Brain?
Many Copies?
Brain Attack!
Anatomy of Consciousness
Eating Alzheimer’s
Immune or Nervous?
Number 1 – Animal Surprises
Going Ape
The Orca strikes again
The New Sixth Sense: shocking news
crows count caws!
Ant news
Chimp pharmacist
When hippos fly
The most disturbing spider news to date
Megalithic mystery solved
Butterfly Wings
Combining Jellies
Holy carnivorous squirrels, Batman!
Honorable Mentions!
In The Mirror
Mirror Life Questions
