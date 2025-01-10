08 January, 2025 – Episode 999 – 2024 Top Science Stories Review

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: What does This Week in Science think were the year’s top science stories? This end-of-year episode counts down the Top 11 science news stories of 2024 and much more science!

As one year ends, another begins…

A fresh new year of scientific discovery awaits us,

building off of knowledge gained and progress made.

And while there may be plenty of reasons to put the past year behind us,

Before we do, we will look back on the year that was.

Highlight a few of the scientific achievements,

Sometimes, whole categories of advancement,

That changes the way we understand the world around us.

So let’s reminisce about things we did not miss,

While listening to another episode of,

This Week in Science!

Counting down the top science news from 11 to 6

Number 11: DART

Asteroid Impact

Asteroid Games

NASA DART mission update

Number 10: De-extinction

Saving the southern white rhino

A Mammoth Step

Dead Mammoths

Tasmanian Tiger Time!

Number 9: Plastics Everywhere

Plastic Penis Problems

PLASTICS IN THE PLACENTA?

Plastics Problem

Plastic Protein Problems

Number 8 – Robots? Biobots?

Muscle Bots

Robo-Mirror

Robot Faces!

ShroomBots

Neo Beta Unveiled

Number 7 – Bird Flu

First confirmed human case of infection with H5N2 virus

Bird Flu: Yet another reason to avoid cats

Flu Boobs

mammal-to-mammal avian flu spread

Texas has a cow problem

Number 6 – Astrophysics & JWST

Supernovae Survey Says!

JWST Sees Clearly

JWST At It Again

Not So Wow?

Webb is finding weird galaxies

Distant Mirror

Wrong Universe

New research challenges dark matter theory

DESI News Update!

The universe is expanding faster than we thought! The Hubble tension is real!

No hubble tension?

Continuing the countdown from 5 to 1!

Number 5 – Electrons, photons, & weirdness

Light Chemistry

Molecular Transistors

Vaporized By Light

Tractor Beam?

Electron Excitement

Photonic Consciousness

Food Dye Discovery

Abstract Quantum Something

Number 4 – People in Space

Space Success

Space Shelter?

When will the Starliner crew return?

Stucktronauts

Starliners return

Welcome home Starliner!!!

Private Space

Number 3 – AI

Childlike Learning

Propagandist AI

Computerized CRISPR Edits

No Buy AI

Pong Goo

ChatGTP does Good?

Learning By Thinking

Poetry Perhaps?

Number 2 – Brain Stuff

Better living through brain circuitry

Star Influence

Hybrid Brains

Brain Scaffolding

Flexible Neurons

Reprogramming For Good

Brain To Brain?

Many Copies?

Brain Attack!

Anatomy of Consciousness

Eating Alzheimer’s

Immune or Nervous?

Number 1 – Animal Surprises

Going Ape

The Orca strikes again

The New Sixth Sense: shocking news

crows count caws!

Ant news

Chimp pharmacist

When hippos fly

The most disturbing spider news to date

Megalithic mystery solved

Butterfly Wings

Combining Jellies

Holy carnivorous squirrels, Batman!

Honorable Mentions!

In The Mirror

Mirror Life Questions

