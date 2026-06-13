10 June, 2026 – Episode 1062 – We’re Going Science Supersonic

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Supersonic Planes, Galactic Winds, SpiderCam, Electric Squirts, Owl Brilliance, Neural Disappointment, Fructose Failing, Turning Left, and Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

This program does not eject those who belong.

Not even for singing a song that isn’t to our liking.

If one’s behavior is consistent

with the rules of the community,

the ideas should be given time

and consideration.

Science doesn’t kick ideas out.

Evidence does that…

or, biased individuals threatened by contradiction.

Stay for all the ideas here on

This Week in Science!



HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Quick Science News!

Supersonic Planes

Is this the origin of the sonic thump?

Galactic Winds

Do they put out stellar fires?

SpiderCam

Science spies with little spider eyes…

Electric Squirts

Can we use electricity to rejuvenate coral reefs?

Owl Brilliance

How do barn owls use light to help them hunt?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG, OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

More Science with Kiki!

Neural Disappointment

Are some people wired for greater disappointment in life?

Fructose Failing

Is how we respond to fructose all in our heads?

Turning Left

Why do we do it?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

Support us on Patreon!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, how does science go supersonic?)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Sham Panel, Strategic Hawks, Chimps, Cucumbers, and Bats Fight Cancer, Napping Bees, and Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Bioluminescent Fishes, CRISPR on RNA, Deglaciating Bison, Pre-Columbian Trade, Fish Face, Fiber-Optic Eyes, Microplastic Bothers, Interview w/ Dr. Elizabeth Sibert on World Oceans, Slime Mold Problem-Solvers, Jumping Eels, Provisional Names!, New Chemical Rules!, Inbred Neander News, Not Lost City, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If you love TWIS, and all the news we present each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!