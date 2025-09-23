19 September, 2025 – Interview 1030 – Science Under Siege

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview with Dr. Michael E. Mann and Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., about Science Under Siege.

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guests, Dr. Michael E. Mann and Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D.!

Dr. Michael E. Mann is Presidential Distinguished Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, with a secondary appointment in the Annenberg School for Communication. He also serves as Vice Provost for Climate Science, Policy, and Action and Director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media (PCSSM).

Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., is Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and Professor of Pediatrics and Molecular Virology & Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, where he is also the Co-director of the Texas Children's Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) and Texas Children's Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics.

Science Under Siege How to Fight the Five Most Powerful Forces that Threaten Our World

Two of the world’s most respected scientists reveal the forces behind the dangerous anti-science movement—and show us how to fight back From pandemics to the climate crisis, humanity faces tougher challenges than ever. Whether it’s the health of our people or the health of our planet, we know we are on an unsustainable path. But our efforts to effectively tackle these existential crises are now hampered by a common threat: politically and ideologically motivated opposition to science. Michael E. Mann and Peter J. Hotez are two of the most respected and well-known scientists in the world and have spent the last twenty years on the front lines of the battle to convey accurate, reliable, and trustworthy information about science in the face of determined and nihilistic opposition. In this powerful manifesto, they reveal the five main forces threatening science: plutocrats, pros, petrostates, phonies, and the press. It is a call to arms and a road map for dismantling the forces of anti-science. Armed with the information in this book, we can be empowered to promote scientific truths, shine light on channels of dark money, dismantle the corporations poisoning the planet, and ultimately avert disaster.

Dr. Kiki, Dr. Michael E. Mann, and Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D. get a little political in this interesting interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

