20 April, 2022 – Episode 872 – Going Cuckoo For Earth Day!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Earth Day Climate, Sound Cancer Cures, Robot Rat, Accelerating Currents, Acoustical Charging, The Oreometer, COVID Update, Cuckoo Eggs, Rhino Value, Trilobite Camera, Spicy Fuel Cells, Lying Lyres Like Drama, Imagine Aphantasia, And Much More…
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.
Earth Day Climate
Things have been changing on Earth Day. Thanks to Climate Matters for the run-down.
Sound cures cancer!
In rats.
SQuRo, the robot rat
Previous robot rats had treads, but these buddies have legs!!
Accelerating Currents
Climate change is heating the surface of the oceans and speeding up ocean currents.
Acoustical Charging
Single-celled electricity!
The porpoise of this story
Is to tell you about a dolphin, who spoke with a porpoise.
Want a COVID Update?
Long COVID
30% of those infected with COVID went on to experience long COVID.
Viral Feces
Up to 7 months after COVID infection, SARS -CoV2 particles were found in feces suggesting that the persistence might be related to long COVID.
Get Smart
A smartwatch can track infection AND response to vaccination.
Do you have COVID-19 related questions?
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Cuckoos may have found their match
Turns out, they can’t go green, and that’s enough to spoil their game, potentially for good!
Black rhinos are in trouble.
Yes, from that. But it’s worse than we thought. We underestimated females, again…
What science news does Justin have?
500 million-year-old camera lens
Extinct trilobites are helping make the cameras of tomorrow.
Spicey fuel cells
A tastier way to use turmeric.
You’ll go Cuckoo for this extra science with Dr. Kiki!
Lying Lyres Like Drama
While male Splendid Lyrebirds lie to their potential mates, other Lyres are drama queens. Lyrebird songs are composed by placing discordant song sequences next to each other.
Aphantasia
Very unlike the Disney classic Phantasia, the disorder called aphantasia is a lack of visual imagination and is apparent through a lack of pupil changes.
Do you have questions that you want us to answer?
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
