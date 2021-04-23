21 April, 2021 – Episode 821 – Putting Science in the Light

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

Making Chimeras, Bad Humans, Forgotten Coffee, Interview w/ Dr. Greg Gbur on Light and Invisibility, COVID Dogs, Beetle Pee, Snake Venom, Honey Fallout, Slow Rex, Glancing Gaze, Traveling Tarantulas, Shift Work Woes, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Nothing is in the way of the world

doing all the right things to prevent the climate emergency

that is looming over our planetary future like a dark…

foreshadowing…

cloud of…

dystopian gloom,

ready to burst with thunderous metaphors.

The sort of mechanisms used to alert a reader to the danger to come in a story.

Only this isn’t fiction, and instead of literary props that hint at action ahead

We have scientific papers that spell out the threats,

the causes, the solutions, the consequences and outcomes in great detail…

If you watch the news these days, you won’t hear anything about it.

The story has no arc, no reveal…

to ratings appeal.

It’s just spoiler alert after spoiler alert…

Like a who done it, where the real killer is revealed on the first page.

A mystery twist movie

where the big secret is revealed in the trailer, and the title gives away the inevitable end.

And so, with nothing left to the imagination.

Nothing left to interest or entertain.

The public simply switches the channel, and tunes out the emergency warnings.

Or they might do that if the emergency warnings ever aired in the first place.

And, while we seem to be saving the end of the world for a late century news cycle,

We will continue to bring you boring news about the planet you are on,

the universe you are in,

and the uneventful discoveries about how everything works here on

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with the science news

Making Chimeras

Researchers in China kind of succeeded in making monkey-human chimeric embryos.

Humans aren’t all bad

Mostly harmless humans past 12,000 years have been mostly sustainable.

Forgotten coffee bean could save me from a jittery future

This vulnerable bean is more heat tolerant than the bean in my morning cup, and it sounds like it tastes good, too!

Honey Fallout

Researcher & students find radioactive radiocesium from nuclear bomb tests in honey from across the country.

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ DR. GREG GBUR

Greg is a Professor in the Department of Physics & Optical Science at the University of North Carolina – Charlotte, where he studies classical optics and the wave nature of light. He is also the author of ‘Falling Felines & Fundamental Physics’. We discussed how invisibility cloaks work, why we don’t have them yet, and more intricacies of making light do things it’s not supposed to do.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

COVID sniffing dogs do more good work!

Patient urine could be the key to a rapid COVID test, thanks to my old pal spot.

New pesticide idea – what if we made the bugs pee to death??

A new pesticide hormone would force beetles to dehydrate themselves until they die. Cruel, but probably not more than neuro inhibitors in current pesticides, and this time species specific!

Snake venom depends on the raw ingredients

Snake diets vary in complexity along with the menu.

What science news did Justin bring this week?

Traveling with the tarantulas

How did they manage to get everywhere?

Shift-work impacts on health

Yes, of course it does, but why does it impact men more than women, and how can we fix it?

Let’s finish TWIS strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Slow Rex

Tyrannosaurus rex has hit the news this past week with several stories suggesting that the adults were slow-moving pack animals that existed by the 10’s of thousands at a time across North America.

Glancing Gaze

Another person’s gaze grabs your attention, and makes you lose track of time.

