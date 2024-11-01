30 October, 2024 – Episode 992 – Science for the Greater Good

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Juliana Tafur, In the Mirror, Pregnancy Brain, Why Clowns, Bridging Differences, 7-Day Challenge, And Much More!

Some quick science news!

In The Mirror

Is chemistry finally stepping inside the mirror on the way to figuring out how biological self-replication started?

Awakening The Hidden

Is pregnancy a trigger for restructuring?

Why Clowns?

Why is it always clowns?

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guest, Juliana Tafur, to TWIS. You can find her on the Greater Good website.

Juliana Tafur is the inaugural Director of the Bridging Differences program at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center. A Colombian-American, her work focuses on strengthening social connections across lines of race, religion, culture, politics, and more, to foster a culture of understanding and belonging in the United States and beyond.

Join the 7-Day Challenge!

Dr. Kiki and Juliana see all the good in science in this interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed LIGO, Mummies, Language & AI, Policing, Pigs, Roosters, Birds Aren’t Real, Fuzzy Stems, Prehistoric Gender Roles, Zoomies, Memory Codes, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Fairies Sing To Eggs, Who Decides Sex?, Better Beetle Babies, Cat Poo Fever, Sick Spit, Disgusting Politics, Ribozyme For Life, Beware Old Poo, Brain Changes In CFS, Orders And Morals, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

