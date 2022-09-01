31 August, 2022 – Episode 890 – How to Make an Embryo

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Synthetic Embryos, Zombie Ice, Digital Self-Harm, Rearranging Evolution, Siberia Warming, Slime Time, Beetles with Pockets, Dolphins, Oxygen on Mars, Micro Break, Pattern Finding, Chronic Pain & Cancer, And Much More Science!

This Week in Science



Some quick science news!

Synthetic Embryos

Researchers almost know how to make a mouse.

Zombie Ice

Double tap on sea level rise.

Digital self-harm linked to suicide

The digital age brings new complications but also new clues on how to aid and intercept suicidal actions.

Rearranging Evolution

What do chromosomes have to do with evolution of separate species?

Warmest in 7000 years

Siberia is warming up.

Slime Time

It’s snot important.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Beetles protect their symbiotic bacteria in back pockets

Metamorphosis can be a strange game for invertebrates but this adds a new wrinkle to be sure!

Largest alliances outside humans exist in dolphins… that we know of…

But do they play the same political games? And are there others we don’t know of??

What science news does Justin have?

Take a micro break

Or two!

Oxygen on Mars

It’s not just for breathing!

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Pattern Finding

It’s a primate trait.

Chronic Pain & Cancer

What do they have in common?

