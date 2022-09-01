31 August, 2022 – Episode 890 – How to Make an Embryo

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:40:14 — 57.1MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Synthetic Embryos, Zombie Ice, Digital Self-Harm, Rearranging Evolution, Siberia Warming, Slime Time, Beetles with Pockets, Dolphins, Oxygen on Mars, Micro Break, Pattern Finding, Chronic Pain & Cancer, And Much More Science!
This Week in Science
Some quick science news!
Synthetic Embryos
Researchers almost know how to make a mouse.
Zombie Ice
Double tap on sea level rise.
Digital self-harm linked to suicide
The digital age brings new complications but also new clues on how to aid and intercept suicidal actions.
Rearranging Evolution
What do chromosomes have to do with evolution of separate species?
Warmest in 7000 years
Siberia is warming up.
Slime Time
It’s snot important.
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Beetles protect their symbiotic bacteria in back pockets
Metamorphosis can be a strange game for invertebrates but this adds a new wrinkle to be sure!
Largest alliances outside humans exist in dolphins… that we know of…
But do they play the same political games? And are there others we don’t know of??
What science news does Justin have?
Take a micro break
Or two!
Oxygen on Mars
It’s not just for breathing!
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Pattern Finding
It’s a primate trait.
Chronic Pain & Cancer
What do they have in common?
