25 August, 2021 – Episode 839 – Digging in the Science Soil

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Space Vs Health, Evolution Education, Isolated Flies, Eat For Life, INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Noah Fierer RE: Antarctic Microbes, Babbling Baby Bats, Choking Under Pressure, Preventing Plant Pests, Caribbean Cannibals?, Political Prison Profit, Brainy Organoids, Social Tourette’s Tics, And Much More…

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

It’s approved!

As the COVID-19 vaccine gets the government scientists’ seal of approval,

hesitant Americans everywhere are finally rushing out to get vaccinated…

Or, so we would hope.

In reality, there are enclaves of Americans who have been left out of understanding science.

They haven’t been left out by science teachers, or scientists, or science news.

They have been willfully kept ignorant of science by ideology.

Ideology that does not like what science has to say.

And so, unbiased, rational thought is assaulted relentlessly.

Conditioning minds to see science as fraudulent, agenda driven, and nefarious –

The desperate manner in which the unvaccinated now fill hospital beds to capacity is not their doing alone.

It takes convincing.

Misinformation, disinformation, an all out assault on the sense of self preservation.

They aren’t stupid people.

They are people who have been lied to, repeatedly and continuously.

Generationally.

They are victims of ideologies that lose power when exposed to reason,

That lose credibility when science is understood,

That punch holes in stained glass windows every time there’s another episode of

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with the science news

Space Vs Health

Thanks to COVID there is a liquid oxygen shortage that threatens public health, water purification, AND launches into space.

Nearly half of Americans don’t know how life began

But, those who DO can thank their S… cience education.

Isolation makes fruit flies fat and lazy

That doesn’t make me feel any better about the last 18 months tho…

Eat For Life

Nutritional assessment linked with environmental impacts lets us know exactly how bad foods in the US are for us.

And, now for our Interview!

INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Noah Fierer

Dr. Fierer is a professor in the Ecology & Evolutionary Biology (EBIO) department and a fellow in the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at the University of Colorado. He is also the director of the Center for Microbial Exploration. His lab explores the distribution and roles of microscopic organisms in diverse environments and the relevance of microbes to the health and function of ecosystems, plants, and animals (including humans).

What is in Blair’s Animal Corner?

Baby bats babble beautifully

Just like us, bats mimic their parents to gain speech

Monkeys choke under pressure

When the stakes are highest, monkeys fail tasks they were previously good at. Like parallel parking in front of a friend!

What did Justin bring for us?

Policies for prison profits

There is money in prisons.

The cannibals of the Caribbean

Weren’t really cannibals.

Smell Of Fear

Is there a better way to repel pests?

Let’s finish TWIS strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Brainy Science

Brain organoids illuminate a possible path for more personalized brain disease treatment research. And, did you say optic vessicles?

Social Tourette’s Tics

YouTube and TikTok plus stress are influencing the development of what researchers are calling ‘Mass Social Media Induced Illness’ wherein kids are adopting ‘Tourette’s-like’ tics without actually having Tourette’s.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

