November 2, 2022 – Episode 899 – Pick Your Nose or Snot?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Quantum Time, American Habitation, Pick it!, Don’t Pick It?, Social Microbes?, Meta Molecules, Bees play!, Jays Wait!, Political Science, Just Good News?, Path To Vomit, Inventing Sonar, And Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The more you learn about anything, the more you know!

The more you know, the more you understand that thing you learned about. But more importantly what you know about shapes how you understand the world around you. And there is nothing more well-rounded than an understanding of science.

Be it animal, mineral, or vegetable, from the complex to the seemingly obvious, from quantum to galactic in scale, from cutting-edge innovations to the most ancient of mysteries.

Science has you covered.

There is no better way to get an understanding of science than learning what science is happening now, which happens to be the theme of…

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Quantum Time

How do you tell time at the quantum scale? You make a new clock.

American Habitation

DNA of some ancient (ish) South Americans.

Pick it!

Aye-ayes dig for nose treasure and eat it! Gross. Why???

Don’t Pick It?

Does data suggest nose picking leads to dementia?

Social Microbes?

Zebrafish need brain-pruning microorganisms

Meta Molecules

Meta’s AI effort has developed a protein prediction algorithm that is probing the microbial world.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Bees play!

Just picture joyful bees rolling around on wooden beads and try not to smile

Jays Wait!

Jays can wait for marshmallows. They pass the test just like humans – they are oh so smart!

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Political Science

Red vs Blue state policies and mortality rates.

Just Good News?

How many trees are they going to plant?

OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!

Path To Vomit

What makes you vomit? Your brain!

Inventing Sonar

MIT researchers are reinventing sonar with AI.

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, should you pick your nose?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

Take a blast to the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Hot Planet Big Rain, Different Rocky Planets, Just Good News, ALAN Ruining Things, Promiscuous Proteins, Australian Gas, Old Cat Hips, COVID Update, Dead Fruit Flies, Murderous Chicks, Climate Convention Update, Magnetic Treatment, Long-Lived Proteins, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Population Explosion, Sneaky Macaque Sex, Tough Crabs, Penis Worms, Lasers Break Habits, Space News Bits, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!