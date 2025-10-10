08 October, 2025 – Episode 1033 – Free to be Science-y

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Nobel Prize Time, Tired Blood, Cheesy Spider Feet, What Are You Eating?, Connected States, Intersex spider found, Leafcutter Ants, Dolphin Alzheimers, ChatGPMouseBrain, Nanoparticles, and Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Some quick science news!

Nobel Prize Time

And, the winners are… kind of esoteric this year.

Tired Blood

Finally, a test for “chronic fatigue” syndrome.

Cheesy Spider Feet

Black widow females lure males in with every man’s favorite smell – rotting cheesy feet.

What Are You Eating?

Two interesting food-related stories this week involving how we eat the things we do.

Connected States

Is it possible that the Cascadia & San Andreas faults are connected?

Intersex spider found

Aside from this new species having mysteries like an “unknown substance” that covers the males, an individual male on one side and female on the other was found. Did you know that is a thing??

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Leafcutter ants have blind spots like truck drivers

But wait, not with their eyes. That’s the interesting part!

Do stranded dophins have alzheimers?

It’s possible marine mammal strandings occur for the same reason older humans wander away from the nursing home.

Some Science stories with Kiki!

ChatGPMouseBrain

What happens when you put transformer learning models together with cellular brain data?

Nanoparticles For Good

Could therapeutic nanoparticles lead the way to a new, more effective Alzheimer’s treatment?

This Week in Science Questions!

