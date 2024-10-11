09 October, 2024 – Episode 989 – Who Are The Science Winners?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: It’s Nobel Time!!!, Pessimistic Bees, Birds Of A Foot, Plunging Biodiversity?, Combining Jellies, Run Time?, Distant Mirror, DNA Maps, Eating Alzheimer’s, Divided Days, And Much More Science!

As another hurricane threatens the people of Florida

A storm so intense

that it has caused the formation of several tornados ahead of reaching land

Some as large as 2 miles wide

The folks here at This Week in Science hope that everyone will keep safe

Keep dry, and get out of the area in time

But we know that many will not

Even with a history of dealing with large storms

We have learned very little about how to prepare

How to move millions of people to safety, with relatively little notice

I want everyone to pay close attention to events like this

It isn’t normal

Hurricanes are three times more frequent than 100 years ago

Major hurricanes of Category 3 or above have doubled 40 years ago

The worst storms in recorded history

Are all happening now

The highest heatwaves, the biggest hurricanes, and with tornadoes!

As you see this happen, over and over again.

Ask yourself…

Why?

And if you know, you know

This is not a test

This is This Week in Science

It’s Nobel Time!!!

Who won the Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry?

Pessimistic Bees

Do bees have emotions?

Birds Of A Foot

From a bone to a bird? How did scientists just get three ancient birds from two ancient bones?

Plunging Biodiversity?

Not so, says your toothbrush.

Combining Jellies

Wonder-twin powers activate! Form of one jelly instead of two!

Run Time?

Being less active makes exercise more rewarding

Distant Mirror

The universe don’t crack

DNA Maps

Why is it important to know how DNA is modified during development?

Eating Alzheimer’s

Are failing astrocytes at the root of degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s?

Divided Days

Does the brain divide the day with chapters like a book? What chapter is this for your day?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, who are the science winners??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Bennu Sample Surprise!, Cyber Hands Success, Heads Or Tails, Global Warming & Beer, Sourdough Starts, Going Off Course, Peregrine Prey Peril, Smoking, Female Frogs, Smelling Colors, And Much More Science in Your Head!, And Many More Questions!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Stem Cell Discovery, Nerve Proteins Get New Use, Stem Cell Solidarity, Pro-Anti-Biotic-Turkey-Pox, Estro-powers, Fecal Transplant Pills, Cooperative Crocs, Collapsible Birds, Gecko Glue, D-listing Da Drought, Oil Rigs Beat Reefs, Kanga-Shoes, Kanga-Shoes, Walk With Feeling, Holding It, Ebola Update, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

