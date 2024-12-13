11 December, 2024 – Episode 997 – Science Learning Made Easy!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Abstract Quantum Something, Coffee Lobby?, Filtration Nation, Tiny Space Rocks, No Hubble tension?, The Hubble tension is real!, Brain Sculpting, Listen & Learn, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Science is magic.

Now, you may not believe in magic.

Think that it’s just a trick or an illusion.

But science is magic.

Magic is based on fooling the audience into a misbelief by sleight of hand or misdirection, a pre-planned switcheroo.

In magic, the outcome seems impossible.

Defying gravity, time, or space until you learn how the trick is done.

And then it just all kind of makes sense.

Unbelievable tricks of all sorts have been accomplished by science.

The modern world would seem entirely magical and unbelievable to someone living just a half-century ago.

Science is magic in that as soon as you learn the methods behind it, you remove the misdirection from your mind and can see clearly that the seemingly impossible outcomes were all in your head.

Now for our next trick, we will make the next ninety minutes disappear

with This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Abstract Quantum Something

Did Google provide evidence of parallel universes with its recent quantum chip advance?

Coffee Lobby?

Living longer by drinking coffee? The coffee lobby says YES!!!!

More Than Mitochondria

How many other bacterial symbionts are there?

Filtration Nation

Removing microplastics with foam filters

Tiny Space Rocks

What is out there & where is it?

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Hubble tension?

Maybe not!

The Hubble tension is real!

The universe is expanding faster than we thought!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Brain Sculpting

Can we make learning so easy you don’t even know how it happened?

Listen & Learn

Why do we need new neurons as we age?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Interview W/Trace Dominguez, Mapping Mouse Brains, Culture Coffee, Crusty Protection, What Big Eyes, Emoji Diversity, Geminids, Free Range Cats, Particle Physics, VR For Mice, Brain Computing, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Where’s The Plastic, New Old Bones, Smart Homo, Old Tiny Farmers, No Bald Bees, Suicidal Tendencies, Hovering Hummers, Vampire Birds, Handy Crows, No Cancer From Phones, Space News, Laser Life, AI Debate, Puffy Puffers And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

