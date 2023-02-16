15 February, 2023 – Episode 213 – What’s going on up there?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Mushrooms, Snakes, Solar Panels, GLOFs, Sheep, Cockatoos, Stone tools, Planet 9, Mouse Contraception, And Much More Science!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Balloons…

Recently an alleged, or perhaps obvious, spy balloon was shot down off the east coast of the United States after sailing over the country.

China has claimed the balloon was mainly for weather-gathering purposes it just went… a lot off course.

The question is, is that ok?



Are you allowed to fly a civilian weather balloon across international airspace, or is it a violation of some international rules?



The short answer is… yes… you are allowed to fly high-altitude weather data collection balloons across borders, regardless of whose airspace it is partly because balloons don’t actually last that long at high altitudes.



At 80,000 feet and above, there’s usually a few hours at most before a typical weather balloon fails, and the equipment parachutes back to the ground and partly because it’s only for weather science so why should anybody worry?



After all, we want atmospheric scientists and meteorologists to be able to give us the best possible data.



However, the international agreements around such balloons state that the balloons must be exclusively for weather collection,

not mainly for weather collection… and they have to be no more than 4 kilograms.

Not 400 kilograms



So whatever it was that was shot down, spy balloon, weather balloon, attempt to get better cell phone reception while roaming…

It wasn’t part of any agreement.



So everyone, everywhere, please… Stick to the agreements!



If countries go around shooting down balloons carrying scientific data collection equipment then we won’t have that data, and we rely on that data for monitoring and forecasting, and detecting climate-altering formulations in our atmosphere… And… look, spying too because, sure, why not.



At 100,000 feet you probably don’t know it’s up there even if you do you can’t fly a plane that high to shoot it down so stick to the agreements or send your balloons high enough to avoid enforcement.



Either way, don’t shoot down anything we may need for our researcher here on

This Week in Science



Some lightning-quick science news!

What can make your brain bigger?

Mushrooms!

Shhhhh

Snakes can hear you!

Lunar Solar Panels

Did Blue Origin just open up sustainable energy for the moon?

GLOFs!

Melting glaciers are bad news

Unexpected Rings

An object at the edge of the solar system has rings!

Blair’s animal corner

Sheep that are scared together, stay together

Shared trauma builds bonds, even for sheep

Cockatoos could use a tool belt

These smart birds can anticipate needing multiple tools and will bring both!

What science news does Justin have?

Who made the first stone tools?

Maybe not who we thought

Planet 9

The search heating up

Planet 9 Interview with Drs. Konstantin Batygin & Mike Brown

Some Science stories with Blair!

Mouse Conception

Male birth control given to mice immobilizes sperm, preventing 100% of pregnancies. Will it work in humans?

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, what is going on up there??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

