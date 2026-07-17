15 July, 2026 – Episode 1067 – Uncanny Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Culture, Uncanny Valley Monkeys, Koala Cure, Hidden Fish, and Much More Science!

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Quick Science News!

Culture

It’s good for you!

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Uncanny valley

It exists for monkeys too

Koala cure

First-ever koala chlamydia vaccine implant inserted into a wild koala

Fish hide in plain sight

Revealing previously undocumented partnership

Blair will be on DTNS tomorrow!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Interview W/Matthew Facciani, Australia, Stonehenge, Blood Pressure, Moth Dreams, Friendly Brains, Replication Win, Undoing Strokes, Meaning & Memory, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Interview w/ Dr. Enrique Abreu re: ketamine therapy for depression, So Hot!, Brain Mapping Matters, Brilliant Ducks, Turtle Shells, Zero-Knowledge Time, Bonobo Mentors, City Punk Birds, And Much More!

! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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