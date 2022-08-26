24 August, 2022 – Episode 889 – How Big Could Lizards Get?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:51:30 — 92.0MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: A Water World, Good news!, Color Blindness, Climate News, Drought, Schizophrenia & COVID, Long Covid, COVID Incubation, Pesticides, Super Frogs, Bipedal Old Times, Artificial Detection, Zapping Brains, Mouse Memory, And Much More Science!
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
Climate Change it’s not a mystery.
We know who done it
It was us.
How it was done?
Relentless unregulated carbon release.
Why it wasn’t stopped?
Financial interests blocking legislation through lobbying and misinformation campaigns
How bad is it? Pretty darn bad.
Thousands of scientific studies have quantified the degree to which we have already altered the climate, and committed to changing it for years to come.
What are the consequences? Really really darn bad.
Thousands of scientific studies have made increasingly dire predictions based on current observations and a deep understanding of the past, including mass extinction events.
What still remains a mystery is how anyone considered a stakeholder in the outcome of the planet’s habitable stability would continue to obstruct or deny the changes urgently needed.
We have one planet. A good one. The best we’ve ever seen. And we should do everything in our power to keep it that way. As earthlings, as humans, as the most sentient living creature, the universe may ever know caretaking for our planet is the most sacred duty we have.
The only thing possibly more important than maintaining a habitable planet? The only thing we will want, even if we leave this planet, are castaways aboard a colony ship bound for nowhere, is enjoying yet another episode of
This Week in Science
Some quick science news!
A Water World?
Could we have found an ocean planet?
Good news!
Giant Lizard Edition
You won’t like me when I’m tired
Sleep-deprived folks are less generous – what does that mean for daylight savings? Not a good time to ask for a raise?
Gene Therapy For Color
Can we cure color blindness?
Fishy climate news
Potentially NOT good news.
Drought Is Bad
What do you think happens to plants during a drought?
Want a COVID Update?
Schizophrenia & COVID
Does COVID-19 hospitalization increase schizophrenia risk?
COVID variants may be originating in long Covid patients
All the more reason to make sure those infected get the rest they need
COVID Incubation
Is it starting to normalize?
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Pesticides mess with bee brains
In the saddest sobriety test ever, bees fail to fly straight on pesticides.
Super smarts or invisibility, which would you choose?
Frogs seem to pick an evolutionary choice, smarts or camouflage- which is better?
What science news does Justin have?
Do Americans know Americans care about climate change?
What percent of Americans would you say support climate action?
Bipedal old times
Walking on two legs before it was cool.
OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Artificial Detection
AI detects Parkinson’s from breathing patterns.
Zapping Brains
Specific electrical stimulation of brain regions is good for enhancing memory in older adults.
Mouse Memory
Spatial memory in mice looks to be linked to a protein called fos, which means it might be important for humans, too.
Take a blast to the past…
What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Space Vs Health, Evolution Education, Isolated Flies, Eat For Life, INTERVIEW W/ Dr. Noah Fierer RE: Antarctic Microbes, Babbling Baby Bats, Choking Under Pressure, Preventing Plant Pests, Caribbean Cannibals?, Political Prison Profit, Brainy Organoids, Social Tourette’s Tics, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Supernova Science, More Milky Ways, It’s Your Dad’s Fault, Gibbons On Helium, Semen Superpower, Classroom Air Heads, Curiosity Update, Self-Aware Sentients, Science Turns Back Time, Space-Time Smoothie, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!