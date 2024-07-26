24 July, 2024 – Episode 979 – Is This Tractor Beam Hope?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Dark Oxygen, Breaking Heat Records, Tractor Beam?, Ancient Argentinian People, Static Butterflies, Avian Flu, Regeneration Genes, Common Gestures, Cuttlefish Falsehoods, Waste Management, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The following program contains information that may cause listeners to become more aware of the world around them.

While this awareness can be uncomfortable at times,

Ignorance also has its drawbacks.

Considering that the world is a constantly evolving place

physiologically, socially, and through technology

Change is normal!

And knowing is always better than not knowing.

So, let’s do the smart thing and learn about what’s going on

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Dark Oxygen

What the heck is it?

Breaking Heat Records

World Wide

Tractor Beam?

Maybe for the cells?

Humans in Argentina

21,000 years ago

Static Butterflies

That’s it, that’s the story

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Mammal-to-Mammal

Avian flu spread

The regeneration genes

Ancient genetic blueprint for regeneration revealed

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Common Gestures

When did language begin?

Cuttlefish Falsehoods

False memories plague cuttlefish, too!

Waste Management

The still-suit is coming.

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Ruining AMOC, Indonesian Barrier, Restoring Fertility?, Fighting Malaria, The Loch Ness Monster, Fish, Egg Stealing Birds, Stair Trouble, Curious Vs Urgent, Robot Preacher, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Schizo Dollas, Climate Info, Analyzing Ice, Eat Green Drive Whatever, Internal Primal Ooze, No Water There, Sexy Fish Differences, Evolution wins!, Microbe Guts, Wide Face Race, No Moyle Briss, Saharabahamas, Lionfish Lessons, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

