25 May, 2022 – Episode 877 – Don’t Forget Your Towel OR Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: AI Updates Theory, Living with dogs, Termite Travels, Gliding Salamanders, Aging Cells Go Placental, Jackdaw Coordination, Diabetic COVID Susceptibility, Not More Severe, Vaccination & Long COVID, Dolphins pee pals, Sea turtles need shades, Corvid Smarts, Comparing Sleeping Brains, And Much More…
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories.
Some quick science news you can appreciate!
AI Updates Theory
An artificial intelligence machine learning algorithm picked up information people missed and has led to a new unifying theory of gravitational lensing.
Living with dogs or large families is gross.
…But that’s a good thing!
Termite Travels
Wood-eating termites have traveled the world, crossing the oceans 40 times over the past 50 million years!
Gliding Salamanders
Leaping lizards!
Aging Cells Go Placental?
Supporting the circle of life, a recent study suggests aging cells become disorganized & start to produce a placental protein.
Jackdaw Coordination
Jackdaws talk about their travel plans in order to coordinate mass movement.
Want a COVID Update?
Diabetic COVID Susceptibility
More ACE2 is part of the problem.
Not More Severe
BA.2 is not more severe than BA.1, but we still don’t know about the more recent variants.
Vaccination & Long COVID
Vaccination only reduces the probability of long COVID by about 15% according to a new study.

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Dolphins have pee pals.
They know the taste of their friends’ urine.
Sea turtles need shades
Some species of sea turtle are more sensitive to light, which makes finding the ocean all the harder in modern times.
Don’t Forget these stories with Dr. Kiki!
Corvid Smarts
What makes corvids smart?
Comparing Sleeping Brains
Researchers investigating brain activity patterns under anesthesia have determined that there are lots of similarities between animal species, but that the visual system in primates is different.



