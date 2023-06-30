28 June 2023 – Episode 932 – Eat Two Pies for Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Life’s Not Begining, Hummingbirds, Morphbot, Dolphins, Electric Works, Elephant Testicles, Cannibalism?, Bunk Studies, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Over 5 million studies are published each year most cost multiple thousands of dollars to publish, paid for by the researchers or their institutions.

The publication of scientific papers has become a multi-billion-dollar-a-year business where the focus of the industry is on the speed and volume of papers rushed through an often limited peer review process.

There are more Scientific journals than ever before, which is to be expected

But an increase of around 30% over ten years is not.

While the number of highly specialized publications is greater,

the number of papers per publication is also higher

Meanwhile, the number of pages per paper is at an all-time low.

A lot of what is being published may not need to be as a publication is considered necessary for career advancement.

There is often no time to wait for a good subject, hypothesis, or design for an experiment before jumping into the publication waters.

It is happening so often that the waters are getting muddy poorly designed experiments, lackluster research, partially published data, unrelated citations, and a whole-hearted disrespect for the craft of science.

Most of it has very little impact, scientists regularly disregard bad studies usually, by disregarding a publisher’s entire library of publications based on past poor performance. But the pulp fiction age of scientific publications is here and even the once-reliable publications are getting muddy.

Holding the line between what is science and what is clearly career or vanity publishing is a group of people who hold science to a higher standard than any publication that demands good science!

When life didn’t begin?

And how not to find it.

Hummingbird lushes

Are you getting your flighty porch guests drunk?

Morphbot

Does it all!

Dolphins use baby talk

how do you say goo goo gaga in dolphin?

Great jumping electric worms!

Electric fields on bugs give worms flight

What do elephant testicles have to do with cancer?

Everything, it turns out.

Cannibalism or not…

Butchered hominin bone

Bunk studies

There are kind of a lot of them

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Arms and Karaoke skills, Friends of a Feather, Water, Plants, Wet Wood, Buggy Bite Strength, Go Dig a Well, Ancient Hominins, Missing Microbiomes, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Voyager and Tunguska Updates, Hot Lamprey Sex, Shellfish History Lessons, Black Hole Confusion, Sterile Space Travel, Universal Cave Drawings, TWI World Robot Domination, Brain Recordings, A Brief History of Photosynthesis, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

